The Mekong Connections Health Security Fellowships - Call for Applications

Fellows receive funding and mentoring to help develop their ideas and vision for healthy people, animals and ecosystems in the Mekong region. The Fellowship comes with a grant of up to $2,000 and provides opportunities to take part in online ‘writeshops’ and network with other Fellows in the region over a 9-month period.

Mekong Connections is a program led by Pact, a US-based NGO with an office for the Mekong region in Bangkok, Thailand. Pact is partnering with the US Government under its Mekong-US Partnership to promote good governance and enable civil society voices to contribute to public decision making. Pact will help Fellows to get their work published, and may co-publish their outputs on its own outlets.

WHO CAN APPLY?

To apply, you must be conducting or have recently completed field research in health security in the Lower Mekong countries. You should already have a Bachelor degree and at least five years’ work experience, or a Master degree and at least three years’ work experience. You may have just completed or be close to completing a PhD program.

Your work will be focused on one of the following areas

Human-wildlife interactions resulting from changes in land use, migration, urbanization, agricultural expansion, or climate and ecosystems

Human behaviors that increase the risk of the spread of zoonotic diseases, such as wildlife trafficking, consumption of wild game or eco-tourism

Health system gaps in areas where health surveillance or health care delivery are too limited to detect emerging infectious disease outbreaks

Interactions between different kinds of health hazards, such as environmental pollution and non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and other chronic conditions

You can be studying anywhere in the world, but your research must be in one or more of the Lower Mekong countries. You also must be a citizen of Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand or Viet Nam.

FIND OUT MORE

Applications are open until 30 September 2021. Come to an open online session to learn more about this opportunity.

Wednesday 25 August 2021 at 10 AM ICT https://zoom.us/j/91996203218

Monday 30 August 2021 at 2 PM ICT https://zoom.us/j/99506743746

Write to the Mekong Connections team at [email protected] for more information.

Go to https://www.pactworld.org/country/thailand/procurementto download the application package.