As a Joint Use/Research Center in the field of Humanosphere Sciences, this Institute defines, from a global viewpoint, the regions and spheres vital to human existence — involving “outerspace”, “the atmosphere”, “the forest - sphere” and “the human living environment” — as the humanosphere, and strives to explore and develop innovative inter disciplinary fields that provide “scientific diagnoses and technological solutions” regarding this humanosphere.

Mission research fellows are young researchers who belong to the Institute’s Center for Exploratory Research on Humanosphere and work on exploratory/ fusion research projects relating to the five missions with the aim of establishing Humanosphere Sciences.

Five new missions set for expanding new interdisciplinary fields of the humanosphere are as follows:

Mission 1: Environmental Diagnosis and Regulation of Circulatory Function

Mission 2: Advanced Development of Science and Technology Towards a Solar Energy Society

Mission 3: Sustainable Space Environments for Humankind

Mission 4: Development and Utilization of Wood-based Sustainable Materials in Harmony with the Human Living Environment

Mission 5: Quality of the Future Humanosphere

Term of office: April 1st, 2020 to March 31st, 2021