MTE 2023: Advanced Healthcare and Life Sciences International Innovation Awards & Expo

Join us in the MTE 2023: Advanced Healthcare and Life Sciences International Innovation Awards to showcase your innovative healthcare solutions and gain recognition on a global scale.

The Awards aim to honor the most groundbreaking and impactful healthcare technologies and products, providing a platform for innovators to demonstrate their potential and connect with industry leaders. Don't miss out on this opportunity to be at the forefront of the healthcare industry's evolution.

Categories encompass discovery, innovation and implementation of healthcare solutions for the prevention, treatment and management of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and innovative solutions for better healthcare systems.

  • COVID-19 Innovations
  • Diseases
  • Digital Health & Mobile Solutions
  • Prevention
  • Treatment 
  • Detection & Diagnostics 
  • Biotechnology & Life Sciences  
  • AI & Machine Learning 
  • Healthcare Management 
  • Nanotechnology 
  • Environmental Health 
  • Design and Manufacturing  
  • Education 
  • Innovative Collaboration 
Registration is no open to 7 July 2023.  More details at: https://mte.org.my/

 

MTE 2023: AHLS IIAE

Malaysia
City: 
Kuala Lumpur
Discipline: 
Medicine & Healthcare
Application deadline: 
06 Jul 2023
Start date: 
15 Apr 2023
Posted:
21 Apr 2023