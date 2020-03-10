News Editor (Hong Kong)

The successful applicants will have a proven track record in journalism, with experience of handling and editing top global stories to real-time deadlines. Knowledge of French would be a major advantage. We are looking for journalists with exemplary writing skills, excellent news judgement and the ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced, dynamic newsroom. The roles are editing positions which can lead to reporting assignments and longer term correspondent postings. A sound understanding of economics and strong multimedia skills are all essential. Knowledge of Asian affairs and foreign languages desirable.

To apply, send a CV and some writing samples to [email protected]

For more information: https://046bf39b9daf36ce0095-33acbcb3f287c635718c22b2d7e1f349.ssl.cf3.ra...