Office of Naval Research Global launches $750K challenge

The Office of Naval Research Global (ONR Global) seeks to foster relationships with the international science community, building long-lasting partnerships around the globe. Under that premise, the command has launched Global-X, a nine-month international science challenge worth up to $750,000 USD to encourage groundbreaking research from all around the world.

ONR Global competitively selects and funds revolutionary international research projects in three challenge areas not addressed by the current basic research portfolio of ONR Global. Global-X therefore stimulates new, high-risk multidisciplinary research ideas that have both military and commercial value with the expectation of solving present and future U.S. Navy and Marine Corps technology needs.

ONR Global is interested in receiving white papers and proposals on the following challenge topics: 1. Tailored Material and Manufacturing; 2. Multifunctional Maritime Films for Persistent and Survivable Platforms and Warfighters; 3. Object Detection and Identification in any Medium (Air, Water, Sand/Earth). Researchers from academia and industry of all disciplines and countries are invited to form multi-national teams to address any challenge area. A Special Notice with specific details of Global-X can be found at https://www.onr.navy.mil/work-with-us/funding-opportunities/special-notices.

“The objective of Global-X is to accelerate revolutionary research, bridging the gap between the science community’s academic work and warfighter needs. Implementing a multi-national team challenge will enable ONR Global to engage the world’s best researchers to create and demonstrate a new capability that has never been done before. This will undoubtedly benefit all team members,” states Capt. Matt Farr, Executive Officer for ONR Global.

Webinar launch

Global-X was officially launched during a Kick-off Webinar on April 23 at the following link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1304622&tp_key=05bcb53438. The webinar was recorded and will be posted to a public Global-X website for subsequent review.

“I’m excited about our Global-X Challenge and its tremendous potential for sparking new ideas and collaborating in a way that has never been done before. ONR Global has worked with the brightest minds in the world for decades, and now we have the chance to help these experts connect with each other to explore what is possible in ways they may not have imagined within their own disciplines. We are confident that we will receive ambitious yet attainable cutting-edge ideas to potentially transfer to our fleet and the commercial market”, adds ONR Global Technical Director Dr. Rhett Jefferies.

Significant times dates and times

White Paper Submission Date: 25 May 2020 23:59 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Notification of White Paper Valuation*: 5 June 2020 17:00 EDT

Full Proposal Submission: 13 July 2020 23:59 EDT

Notification of Selection: Full Proposals *: 31 July 2020 17:00 EDT

Grant Awards *: 7 September 2020 17:00 EDT

Note: * These are approximate dates.

ONR Global sponsors scientific efforts outside of the U.S., working with scientists and partners worldwide to discover and advance naval capabilities.