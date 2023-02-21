PostDoc - Astrobiology & Science Communication

Leiden University has opened a post-doc opportunity for a research project that examines the media’s role in effective science communication and their contribution to the public understanding of the origin of life and astrobiology.

The research project will examine the media’s role in effective science communication and their contribution to the public understanding of the origin of life and astrobiology. It will also provide a toolkit (framework, guidelines and best practices) for communicating ground-breaking results to the media and broader public.

This project will be supervised by Pedro Russo, Assistant Professor of Astronomy & Society and head of the Astronomy & Society Group, Ionica Smeets, professor of Science Communication and head of the group Science Communication and Society within the Institute of Biology (IBL). The successful candidate will also work with colleagues from Leiden Observatory, IBL, Origin Center, University of Amsterdam and ELSI, Tokyo, Japan

Key responsibilities

In this project, the successful candidate will examine the media’s role in effective science communication and their contribution to the public understanding of the origin of life and astrobiology. It will also provide a toolkit (framework, guidelines and best practices) on communicating ground-breaking results to the media and broader public.

Selection Criteria

PhD in Astrobiology, Science Communication, Media Studies or similar with a minor, specialisation or elective courses on science communication, science & technology studies, innovation studies, communication research, media studies or other relevant directions;

You bring excellent social skills enabling you to work in a growing interdisciplinary field;

You have strong communication skills and fluency in English and Dutch;

Terms and conditions

The starting date is ideally between May and July 2023.

This is a full-time, one year term position.

View the full scope of the role here.