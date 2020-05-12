Postdoctoral Fellow (Gong group: Polymer Chemistry)

1. Name of Recruiting Institution

National University Corporation Hokkaido University

2. Position

Postdoctoral Fellow, one opening

3. Employment Term

One year from the starting date

(Renewal of appointment may be offered up to three years from the starting date.)

4. Department

Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery

5. Location

Sapporo, Hokkaido (Hokkaido University)

6. Research Field

Polymer Chemistry

7. Job description

In the ICReDD Gong group, the following research will be carried out mainly to promote integrated research in computational, information and experimental sciences.

(1) Development of chemical reaction / synthesis technology by mechanical stimulation using double

network gel

(2) Analysis of mechanism of mechano radical polymerization reaction in double network gel

(3) Creation of new functional gel based on mechanochemistry

(4) Prediction of reactivity of mechanoradicals in gels by theoretical calculation

(5) Prediction of polymerization efficiency of monomers by machine learning

8. Qualifications

(1) PhD degree(s) at the time of appointment

(2) Outstanding achievements and publications in the research field

(3) Strong motivation to actively engage in new integrations with different fields

(4) Must have experience in polymer synthesis and organic synthesis. Research experience in polymer

single-molecule mechanics is desirable.

9. Desired Starting Date

October 1, 2020

10. Probation Period

The probation period is one month.

11. Salary

Annual Salary System

*The salary will be determined in accordance with the regulations of Hokkaido University.

12. Working Form

Discretionary labor system for professional work

*The standard working hours for a day is deemed as 7 hours and 45 minutes.

13. Health Insurance and Pension

Health Insurance, Employee Pension, Workers’ Accident Compensation Insurance and Employment Insurance

14. Application Materials

(1) Curriculum Vitae

*Free format with an attached profile photo of the applicant, the following information should be included: Name, current address, telephone number and Email address, Date of Birth, academic history, degree(s), license, career history, awards, membership of organizations etc.

*Applicant who has been employed by Hokkaido University from April 1, 2013 (any position, including Part-time Lecturer, Teaching Assistant, Teaching Fellow, Research Assistant and Short-term Support Assistant, etc.) should provide full details of your employment history.

(2) List of research activities, including original scientific papers, book chapters, other publications, presentations in scientific meetings, awards, and other relevant activities.

(3) List of major publications (at most five)

* the following information should be included: summary, role, number of citations

(4) Summary of past and current research (One A4 page or less)

(5) Prospects and aspirations for future education and research at ICReDD (One A4 page or less)

(6) A list of two references (including the names, phone numbers and e-mail addresses)

*All the above application documents must be written in English.

15. Application Deadline

June 15 (Monday), 2020 (JST)

*The deadline must be strictly observed.

16. Application Submission

Files including the documents above should be sent to the following e-mail address:

E-mail: recruit AT icredd.hokudai.ac.jp

*Change AT into @ when sending an e-mail.

*Please put “Application for Postdoctoral Fellow in ICReDD(Gong group)” in the subject box. *Personal information will be exclusively used for the screening.

17. Inquiries

Prof. Jian Ping Gong

Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery (ICReDD)/Faculty of Advanced Life Science,

Hokkaido University

Kita 21 Nishi 11, Kita-ku, Sapporo Hokkaido 001-0021 Japan Phone: +81-11-706-9011

E-mail: gong AT sci.hokudai.ac.jp

*Change AT into @ when sending an e-mail.