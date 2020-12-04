Postdoctoral Fellow (Inokuma group:Synthetic organic chemistry, supramolecular chemistry, coordination chemistry, quantum chemical calculation, machine learning)

1. Name of Recruiting Institution

National University Corporation Hokkaido University

2. Position

Postdoctoral Fellow, one opening

3. Department

Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery

4. Location

Sapporo, Hokkaido (Hokkaido University)

5. Research Field

Synthetic organic chemistry, supramolecular chemistry, coordination chemistry, quantum chemical calculation, machine learning

6. Desired Starting Date

April 1st, 2021 or as early as possible after acceptance is notified (yet, still negotiable)

7. Probation Period

The probation period is one month.

8. Salary

Annual Salary System

*The salary will be determined in accordance with the regulations of Hokkaido University.

9. Working Form

Discretionary labor system for professional work

*The standard working hours for a day is deemed as 7 hours and 45 minutes.

10. Health Insurance and Pension

Health Insurance, Employee Pension, Workers’ Accident Compensation Insurance and Employment Insurance

11. Measures to Prevent Second-hand Smoke

Smoking in designated areas only

12. Application Materials

(1) Curriculum Vitae

*Free format with an attached profile photo of the applicant, the following information should be included: Name, current address, telephone number and Email address, Date of Birth, academic history, degree(s), license, career history, awards, membership of organizations etc.

*Applicant who has been employed by Hokkaido University from April 1, 2013 (any position, including Part-time Lecturer, Teaching Assistant, Teaching Fellow, Research Assistant and Short-term Support Assistant, etc.) should provide full details of your employment history.

(2) List of research activities, including original scientific papers, book chapters, other publications, presentations in scientific meetings, awards, and other relevant activities.

(3) List of major publications (at most five)

* the following information should be included: summary, role, number of citations

(4) Summary of past and current research (One A4 page or less)

(5) Prospects and aspirations for future education and research at ICReDD (One A4 page or less)

(6) A list of two references (including the names, phone numbers and e-mail addresses)

*All the above application documents must be written in English.

13. Application Deadline

Recruitment ends as soon as the employee is decided.

14. Application Submission

Files including the documents above should be sent to the following e-mail address: E-mail: recruit AT icredd.hokudai.ac.jp

*Change AT into @ when sending an e-mail.

*Please put “Application for Specially Appointed Assistant Professor in ICReDD (Inokuma group)” in the subject box.

*Personal information will be exclusively used for the screening.

15. Inquiries

Assoc.Prof. Yasuhide Inokuma

Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery / Faculty of Engineering, Hokkaido University

Kita 13 Nishi 8, Kita-ku, Sapporo Hokkaido 060-8628 Japan

Phone: +81-11-706-6556

E-mail: inokuma AT eng.hokudai.ac.jp

*Change AT into @ when sending an e-mail.

16. Others

・At Hokkaido University, we actively promote both education and research while fostering diverse human resources and gender-equality. Therefore, we explicitly invite women qualified in this research field to apply.

・As a measure to increase the percentage of female researchers at the University in accordance with Article 8 of the Act on Securing, Etc. of Equal Opportunity and Treatment between Men and Women in Employment, priority will be given to women if they are recognized as having the same competence required for the job based on a fair evaluation.

・The Promotion office of Research environment for Diversity of Hokkaido University is working to promote a research environment in which diverse human resources can play an active role, focusing on human resource development for female researchers and support for balancing research activities and family life. For more information, please visit the Promotion office of Research environment for Diversity

website at the following URL.

URL: https://reed.synfoster.hokudai.ac.jp/