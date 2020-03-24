We are inviting applications for the position of Postdoctoral Fellow (List group), Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery (ICReDD). This call for applications will close as soon as a suitable candidate has been found.
1. Name of Recruiting Institution
National University Corporation Hokkaido University
2. Position and number of openings
Postdoctoral Fellow, 2 openings
3. Employment Term
One year from the starting date
(Renewal of appointment may be offered up to 3 years from the starting date.)
4. Department
Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery
5. Location
Sapporo, Hokkaido (Hokkaido University)
6. Research Field
Catalysis and Reaction Design
7. Job description
The Postdoctoral Fellow will conduct research in the area of catalysis and reaction design and discovery.
8. Qualifications
(1) PhD degree(s) at the time of appointment
(2) Outstanding achievements and publications in the research field
(3) Strong motivation for research and other duties related to the management of the ICReDD
(4) Efficient communication skills in English for research activities
(5) Ability to conduct research activities effectively with PI in a team
9. Desired Starting Date
October 1, 2020 or as early as possible after acceptance is notified (yet, still negotiable)
10. Probation Period
The probation period is one month.
11. Salary
The salary will be determined in accordance with the regulations of Hokkaido University.
12. Working Form
Discretionary labor system for professional work
*The standard working hours for a day is deemed as 7 hours and 45 minutes.
13. Health Insurance and Pension
Health Insurance, Employee Pension, Workers’ Accident Compensation Insurance and Employment Insurance
14. Application Materials
(1) Curriculum Vitae
*Free format with an attached profile photo of the applicant, the following information should be included: Name, current address, telephone number and Email address, Date of Birth, academic history, degree(s), license, career history, awards, membership of organizations etc.
*Applicants who have been employed by Hokkaido University from April 1, 2013 (any position, including Part-time Lecturer, Teaching Assistant, Teaching Fellow, Research Assistant and Short-term Support Assistant, etc.) should provide full details of your employment history.
(2) List of research activities, including original scientific papers, book chapters, other publications, presentations in scientific meetings, awards, and other relevant activities. (Free format)
(3) List of major publications (Free format)
(4) Summary of past and current research (One A4 page or less)
(5) Statement of proposal for your future research (One A4 page or less)
(6) A list of two references (including the names, phone numbers and e-mail addresses)
15. Application Deadline
Recruitment ends as soon as the employee is decided.
16. Application Submission
Combine all the documents above into one PDF file and send to the following e-mail address: E-mail: recruit AT icredd.hokudai.ac.jp
And cc to: list AT mpi-muelheim.mpg.de
*Change AT into @ when sending an e-mail.
Please put “Application for postdoctoral fellow in ICReDD (List group)” in the subject box.
* Personal information will be exclusively used for the screening.
17. Inquiries
Prof. LIST, Benjamin
Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery (ICReDD), Hokkaido University
E-mail: recruit AT icredd.hokudai.ac.jp
And cc to: list AT mpi-muelheim.mpg.de
*Change AT into @ when sending an e-mail.