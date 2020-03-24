1. Name of Recruiting Institution

National University Corporation Hokkaido University

2. Position and number of openings

Postdoctoral Fellow, 2 openings

3. Employment Term

One year from the starting date

(Renewal of appointment may be offered up to 3 years from the starting date.)

4. Department

Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery

5. Location

Sapporo, Hokkaido (Hokkaido University)

6. Research Field

Catalysis and Reaction Design

7. Job description

The Postdoctoral Fellow will conduct research in the area of catalysis and reaction design and discovery.

8. Qualifications

(1) PhD degree(s) at the time of appointment

(2) Outstanding achievements and publications in the research field

(3) Strong motivation for research and other duties related to the management of the ICReDD

(4) Efficient communication skills in English for research activities

(5) Ability to conduct research activities effectively with PI in a team

9. Desired Starting Date

October 1, 2020 or as early as possible after acceptance is notified (yet, still negotiable)

10. Probation Period

The probation period is one month.

11. Salary

The salary will be determined in accordance with the regulations of Hokkaido University.

12. Working Form

Discretionary labor system for professional work

*The standard working hours for a day is deemed as 7 hours and 45 minutes.

13. Health Insurance and Pension

Health Insurance, Employee Pension, Workers’ Accident Compensation Insurance and Employment Insurance

14. Application Materials

(1) Curriculum Vitae

*Free format with an attached profile photo of the applicant, the following information should be included: Name, current address, telephone number and Email address, Date of Birth, academic history, degree(s), license, career history, awards, membership of organizations etc.

*Applicants who have been employed by Hokkaido University from April 1, 2013 (any position, including Part-time Lecturer, Teaching Assistant, Teaching Fellow, Research Assistant and Short-term Support Assistant, etc.) should provide full details of your employment history.

(2) List of research activities, including original scientific papers, book chapters, other publications, presentations in scientific meetings, awards, and other relevant activities. (Free format)

(3) List of major publications (Free format)

(4) Summary of past and current research (One A4 page or less)

(5) Statement of proposal for your future research (One A4 page or less)

(6) A list of two references (including the names, phone numbers and e-mail addresses)

15. Application Deadline

Recruitment ends as soon as the employee is decided.

16. Application Submission

Combine all the documents above into one PDF file and send to the following e-mail address: E-mail: recruit AT icredd.hokudai.ac.jp

And cc to: list AT mpi-muelheim.mpg.de

*Change AT into @ when sending an e-mail.

Please put “Application for postdoctoral fellow in ICReDD (List group)” in the subject box.

* Personal information will be exclusively used for the screening.

17. Inquiries

Prof. LIST, Benjamin

Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery (ICReDD), Hokkaido University

E-mail: recruit AT icredd.hokudai.ac.jp

And cc to: list AT mpi-muelheim.mpg.de

*Change AT into @ when sending an e-mail.