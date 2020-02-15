Professor (Observational Physical Volcanology)

We invite applications for the position of Professor in the Institute of Seismology and Volcanology, Faculty of Science, Hokkaido University as follows. At Hokkaido University, we are actively promoting both education and research activities while relying on diverse human resources and gender-equality. Therefore, we explicitly invite women qualified in this division to apply. We also actively support a satisfying work-life-balance and create ideal environments for people to reach their full potentials.
We are seeking an individual with demonstrated potential to promote research in
observational physical volcanology for disaster mitigation using geophysical approaches.
She/He must work on observation research for active volcanoes in Hokkaido.
-
Hold or expected to hold a doctorate at the time of recruitment with experience in volcanic field
-
Observation and management of volcanic observation networks is desirable.
-
Have a certain level of Japanese language skills for communicating with faculty members, students, relevant organizations, municipalities and citizens.
-
Have an ordinary driver’s license or expected to obtain it by the time of hiring
-
Conduct comprehensive administrative management, including planning and operation of observational volcano research in Hokkaido.
-
Drive domestic and international collaborative research positively.
-
Coordinate the operation and administration of volcano observation facilities operated by Hokkaido University with faculties and staff.
-
Engage in the teaching of undergraduate and graduate students.
-
Belong to the Faculty of Science and engage in educational and administrative managing activities in the Division of Seismology and Volcanology, Department of Natural History of Sciences, Graduate School of Science, and in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, School of Science.
-
Teach courses in the above schools and General Education.
-
Conduct and administer the “Integrated Program for Next Generation Volcano Research and Human Resource Development”.
-
Implement social action activities including disaster mitigation measures by national and local governments and social education including outreach.
For more details: https://www.global.hokudai.ac.jp/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/0110_Prof_Se...