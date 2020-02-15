Professor (Observational Physical Volcanology)

We invite applications for the position of Professor in the Institute of Seismology and Volcanology, Faculty of Science, Hokkaido University as follows. At Hokkaido University, we are actively promoting both education and research activities while relying on diverse human resources and gender-equality. Therefore, we explicitly invite women qualified in this division to apply. We also actively support a satisfying work-life-balance and create ideal environments for people to reach their full potentials.