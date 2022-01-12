Project Coordinator for International PR at Osaka Metropolitan University, Japan

[Position Summary]

To apply, please check the details found in the attached "Application Guideline" PDF file

Job Title

Project Coordinator B*

*This information is current as of December 1, 2021 and is subject to change.

Number of openings

1 person

Place of work

International PR Office (planned to be established in April 2022)

Osaka Metropolitan University

Sugimoto Campus

Contract period

April 1, 2022～March 31, 2023* （Possibility of contract renewal）

*Contract based on fiscal year units

Job description

・Preparation, editing, and dissemination of English press releases on research results

・Preparation of English news articles related to university activities

・Management of the official university English website and social media, etc.

・Overseas Media Support

・Other tasks related to university international public relations (including project management, research on work-related content, etc.)

Application Requirements

・Master's degree or higher, or equivalent work experience.

・Applicants must be a native English speaker or have equivalent English proficiency.

・Ability to operate a computer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet, e-mail, etc.)

・At least three years of experience in a job that requires clerical work. Experience related to university or research public relations is desirable.

・Experience in camera equipment operation, video editing (simple), and online conference management is desirable.

・The ability to communicate in Japanese on a daily basis is desirable.

Terms and conditions

・Work days： Monday-Friday

・Work hours： 9：00～17：15（Lunch break 12：00～12：45）

7 hours 30 minutes of actual work*

*Overtime work may be required.

Salary and benefits

・Hourly wage 2,366 yen (about 370,000 yen for a 21-day work month)*

*This information is current as of December 1, 2021 and is subject to change.

How to apply

please check the "Application guideline" (see below)

Application deadline

17:00 on January 18, 2022

Further information: https://www.osaka-cu.ac.jp/en/news/2021/job_pcb