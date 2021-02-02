Recruitment Notice: Assistant Professor / Postdoctoral Researcher

The Advanced Institute for Materials Research (AIMR) invites applications for the position of assistant professor or postdoctoral researcher.

Successful candidates are expected to work on the research into new types of micro-size sensors based on magnetic materials and using nano and fabrication technologies. They will also become a member of the Frontier Research in Duo Project "Multi-Sensory Flexible Skin," where they are expected to undergo research on the following:

Utilizing the giant stress impedance effect to create thin films structures to measure strain, pressure, force and others. Integrating various thin film sensor structures into skin like flexible, stretchable substrates.

AIMR seeks individuals who can contribute to these research topics both in their creative ideas and through collaboration. Interested applicants can find more information here.