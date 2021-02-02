Recruitment Notice: Assistant Professor / Postdoctoral Researcher

The Advanced Institute for Materials Research (AIMR) is looking for an assistant professor or postdoctoral researcher to help lead research into new types of micro sized sensors.
The Advanced Institute for Materials Research (AIMR) invites applications for the position of assistant professor or postdoctoral researcher.
Successful candidates are expected to work on the research into new types of micro-size sensors based on magnetic materials and using nano and fabrication technologies. They will also become a member of the Frontier Research in Duo Project "Multi-Sensory Flexible Skin," where they are expected to undergo research on the following:
- Utilizing the giant stress impedance effect to create thin films structures to measure strain, pressure, force and others.
- Integrating various thin film sensor structures into skin like flexible, stretchable substrates.
AIMR seeks individuals who can contribute to these research topics both in their creative ideas and through collaboration. Interested applicants can find more information here.
A PhD or expected to obtain a PhD by the time of appointment in one of the following: engineering, physics, materials science or equivalent
• Expertise in at least one of these research areas: micro and nano fabrication technologies (MEMS) or magnetic materials and effects
Send application materials as PDF files by e-mail to [email protected]
- CV including current address, contact information, academic background, degree, and work experience
- Publications list (papers, books, lectures, awards, software, etc.)
- Outline of research accomplishments (up to two pages)
- One or two letters of recommendation to be sent directly to the E-mail address below
- Copies of key papers (up to five papers)
* All documents are used only for screening and they will not be returned.