Recruitment Notice: Assistant Professor

The Advanced Institute for Materials Research (AIMR) welcomes candidates to apply for the position of assistant professor.

The Advanced Institute for Materials Research (AIMR) welcomes candidates to apply for the position of assistant professor.

Applicants should have strong research interests in mathematics and mathematical sciences collaborating with materials science.

The successful candidate is expected to be active and lead interdisciplinary collaboration between mathematics and materials science.

Further details on how to apply can be found here.

 

 

Requirements: 

A PhD in a related field

How to apply: 

Send application materials as PDF files by e-mail to [email protected]

Japan
City: 
Sendai
Application deadline: 
31 Mar 2021
Start date: 
01 Jun 2021
Type of position: 
Contract
Salary: 
An annual income system according to the rules of Tohoku University
Further info website: 
https://www.tohoku.ac.jp/en/news/careers/aimr_assistant_professor_mathematics_ma...