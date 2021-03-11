Recruitment Notice: Assistant Professor

The Advanced Institute for Materials Research (AIMR) welcomes candidates to apply for the position of assistant professor.
Applicants should have strong research interests in mathematics and mathematical sciences collaborating with materials science.
The successful candidate is expected to be active and lead interdisciplinary collaboration between mathematics and materials science.
Further details on how to apply can be found here.
Requirements:
A PhD in a related field