Recruitment Notice: Specially Appointed Assistant Professors

The Advanced Institute for Materials Research (AIMR) is looking for specially appointed assistant professors to work in collaboration with Professor Shigemi Mizukami. Successful applicants will also become a member of the JST-CREST project "Development of Magnetoresistive Switching Device Materials Using Computational Science."

Successful candidates will be expected to research spintronic materials and magnetoresistive devices.

Prospective applicants can find more information here.