Recruitment Notice: Specially Appointed Assistant Professors

The Advanced Institute for Materials Research is looking for two assistant professors who will help research spintronic materials and magnetoresistive devices.
The Advanced Institute for Materials Research (AIMR) is looking for specially appointed assistant professors to work in collaboration with Professor Shigemi Mizukami. Successful applicants will also become a member of the JST-CREST project "Development of Magnetoresistive Switching Device Materials Using Computational Science."
Successful candidates will be expected to research spintronic materials and magnetoresistive devices.
Prospective applicants can find more information here.
• PhD degree in a relevant area
• Experience in thin film deposition and characterization
The applications should be sent to [email protected].
- CV including current address, contact information, academic background, degree, work experience, etc.
- Publications list (papers, books, lectures, awards, software, etc.)
- Two references list including name, contact information, and e-mail
- Copies of key papers, up to five papers
* All documents are used only for screening and they will not be returned.