Research Assistant – Dr Anand Jeyasekharan’s Lab

Key Responsibilities

Perform wet lab-based experiments pertaining to the project, being responsible for project progression.

Compile, interpret and present generated data at lab meetings and conferences.

Manage collaborations with academic and industry partners where necessary.

Assist with management of lab including but not limited to procurement and safety matters.

Job Requirements

Essential requirements

A degree in Biology (Cellular/Molecular biology/ Genetics/ Biochemistry), minimally a bachelor’s with honours.

Expertise in the following molecular biology techniques: Mouse handing experience including: Genotyping (mouse management and breeding). Organ harvesting and digestion for downstream analysis. Tumour inoculation by subcutaneous and intravenous injection. Blood collection. Mammalian cell culture Experience with both adherent and suspension lines. o Flow cytometry: Experience with multi-colour flow cytometry and high-dimensional analysis ( e.g UMAP and tSNE). Experience with immunophenotyping of mouse tissue.

Ability to communicate fluently in written and spoken English

To be a team player with the ability to work collaboratively with other members of the lab.

At least 3 years’ experience

Preferential requirements

Expertise in the following molecular biology techniques: Routine molecular techniques including but not limited to sub-cellular, fractionation, Western blotting, immunoprecipitation, qPCR, cell viability assays, cell stimulation, drug treatment and sphere forming assays. Experience with cell manipulation such as gene knockdown or overexpression. Experience with primer design, cloning and viral transduction would be an added advantage. Immunofluorescence staining and confocal microscopy experience.

Proficiency in basic laboratory statistical software (PRISM, SPSS or similar).

Experience in laboratory management.

Interested applicants, please email your CV to Dr Anand Jeyasekharan at [email protected] .In your CV, please include contact information and at least two referees. Further information on the laboratory and institute can be found at:https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/anand-jeyasekharan/