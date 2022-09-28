Research Assistant – Dr Anand Jeyasekharan’s Lab

A research assistant position is available immediately in Dr Anand Jeyasekharan’s lab at the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore, for a motivated and experienced scientist to drive a project investigating the determinants of immune activation after DNA damage in cancer.
Key Responsibilities
- Perform wet lab-based experiments pertaining to the project, being responsible for project progression.
- Compile, interpret and present generated data at lab meetings and conferences.
- Manage collaborations with academic and industry partners where necessary.
- Assist with management of lab including but not limited to procurement and safety matters.
Job Requirements
Essential requirements
- A degree in Biology (Cellular/Molecular biology/ Genetics/ Biochemistry), minimally a bachelor’s with honours.
- Expertise in the following molecular biology techniques:
- Mouse handing experience including:
- Genotyping (mouse management and breeding).
- Organ harvesting and digestion for downstream analysis.
- Tumour inoculation by subcutaneous and intravenous injection.
- Blood collection.
- Mammalian cell culture
- Experience with both adherent and suspension lines.
- o Flow cytometry:
- Experience with multi-colour flow cytometry and high-dimensional analysis ( e.g UMAP and tSNE).
- Experience with immunophenotyping of mouse tissue.
- Mouse handing experience including:
- Ability to communicate fluently in written and spoken English
- To be a team player with the ability to work collaboratively with other members of the lab.
- At least 3 years’ experience
Preferential requirements
- Expertise in the following molecular biology techniques:
- Routine molecular techniques including but not limited to sub-cellular, fractionation, Western blotting, immunoprecipitation, qPCR, cell viability assays, cell stimulation, drug treatment and sphere forming assays.
- Experience with cell manipulation such as gene knockdown or overexpression.
- Experience with primer design, cloning and viral transduction would be an added advantage.
- Immunofluorescence staining and confocal microscopy experience.
- Proficiency in basic laboratory statistical software (PRISM, SPSS or similar).
- Experience in laboratory management.
Interested applicants, please email your CV to Dr Anand Jeyasekharan at [email protected] .In your CV, please include contact information and at least two referees. Further information on the laboratory and institute can be found at:https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/anand-jeyasekharan/