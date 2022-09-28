Research Assistant – Dr Anand Jeyasekharan’s Lab

A research assistant position is available immediately in Dr Anand Jeyasekharan’s lab at the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore, for a motivated and experienced scientist to drive a project investigating the determinants of immune activation after DNA damage in cancer.

Key Responsibilities

  • Perform wet lab-based experiments pertaining to the project, being responsible for project progression.
  • Compile, interpret and present generated data at lab meetings and conferences.
  • Manage collaborations with academic and industry partners where necessary.
  • Assist with management of lab including but not limited to procurement and safety matters.

Job Requirements

Essential requirements 

  • A degree in Biology (Cellular/Molecular biology/ Genetics/ Biochemistry), minimally a bachelor’s with honours.
  • Expertise in the following molecular biology techniques:
    • Mouse handing experience including:
      •  Genotyping (mouse management and breeding).
      •  Organ harvesting and digestion for downstream analysis.
      • Tumour inoculation by subcutaneous and intravenous injection.
      • Blood collection.
      • Mammalian cell culture
        • Experience with both adherent and suspension lines.
      • o   Flow cytometry:
        • Experience with multi-colour flow cytometry and high-dimensional analysis ( e.g UMAP and tSNE).
        • Experience with immunophenotyping of mouse tissue.
  • Ability to communicate fluently in written and spoken English
  • To be a team player with the ability to work collaboratively with other members of the lab.
  • At least 3 years’ experience

Preferential requirements

  • Expertise in the following molecular biology techniques:
    • Routine molecular techniques including but not limited to sub-cellular, fractionation, Western blotting, immunoprecipitation, qPCR, cell viability assays, cell stimulation, drug treatment and sphere forming assays.
    • Experience with cell manipulation such as gene knockdown or overexpression.
      • Experience with primer design, cloning and viral transduction would be an added advantage.
      • Immunofluorescence staining and confocal microscopy experience.
  • Proficiency in basic laboratory statistical software (PRISM, SPSS or similar).
  • Experience in laboratory management.

Interested applicants, please email your CV to Dr Anand Jeyasekharan at [email protected] .In your CV, please include contact information and at least two referees. Further information on the laboratory and institute can be found at:https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/anand-jeyasekharan/

Singapore
Disciplines: 
Biology
Medicine & Healthcare
Hours: 
Full time
Posted:
28 Sep 2022