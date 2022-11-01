Research Assistant – Dr Yong Wei Peng’s Lab

Duties & Responsibilities
a) Research:
- to carry out assigned experiments
- to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner
- to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results
- to analyse and plan further experiments under guidance
- to assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required
b) Laboratory:
- to plan and ensure the needs and requirements of the team in terms of consumables
- to ensure that the lab is adequately stocked with clean glassware, minor equipment, chemicals, etc. required for experiments
- responsible for the cleanliness and maintenance of equipment through regular checks
- required to assemble reagents, chemicals and media that are needed for experiments
- to ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed
- responsible for the general cleanliness of the lab
c) Administrative duties:
- to plan and ensure that the overall lab administrative needs of the PDO team are met
- to assist the Principal Investigator in tracking his/her grants and other sources of funding
- responsible for purchasing necessary equipment, chemicals, reagents as required for PDO research
- maintain a systematic and proper record of all purchases
- liaising between the vendors and the administrative office to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery and prompt payment of supplies
d) Any other duties as required
Qualifications
• Applicants should possess a BSc or MSc in biomedical science, life science, biochemistry, biotechnology, immunology or equivalent from a well-recognized university.
• Prior experience, knowledge and expertise in mammalian cell culture, cell biology, microscopy, molecular biology, immunology, histology, flow cytometry, biochemistry, statistics and/or bioinformatics.
• Experience handling human clinical specimens is highly desirable.
• Proficient in computer software and peripherals, including Microsoft Office and Prism.
• Self-driven, independent, team player, meticulous and have a keen eye for details.
• Willingness to learn new technologies and techniques, tackle both new and routine duties, meticulous, good organisational and management skills.
• Able to work well in an interdisciplinary and collaborative environment.
• Flexibility to adapt to dynamic work activities in a fast-changing environment and project priorities / timelines.
• Able to multitask and occasionally work at flexible hours when performing time-sensitive experiments.
• Excellent communication skills in spoken and written English.
• Strong passion and commitment to biomedical research in cancer immunology and cancer therapeutics.
• Willing to perform administrative duties.