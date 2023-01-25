Research Assistant/ Associate – Prof Ashok Venkitaraman

Are you a biomedical researcher motivated to pursue an outstanding career in cancer research with a focus on organoid research? Cancer will affect more than 1 in 3 Singaporeans. At the Cancer Science Institute (CSI), our mission is to be at the global forefront of research to overcome this scourge. Our innovative international faculty, cutting-edge facilities, supportive working environment and competitive package together enable each of our staff to realize their maximum potential. We now seek a Research Assistant/ Associate to join the team of Prof. Ashok Venkitaraman. This is an exciting opportunity to work closely with a world-leading cancer researcher to undertake pioneering research on the role of genome instability in human carcinogenesis (eg., see Venkitaraman Science (2014) PMID:24675954 and Venkitaraman DNA Repair (2019) PMID:31337537). The role will provide expertise in the establishment, genetic manipulation and maintenance of human and murine cell cultures, performance of animal work as well as design/ perform and analyse work within the project parameters.

Duties & Responsibilities

Research:

o          design, perform and analyse work with mouse models

o          to carry out assigned molecular and cell biology experiments (i.e. cloning, FACS, western blotting, RNA, sequencing, microscopy) and perform analysis and determinations as tasked

o          to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner

o          to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results

Lab Management:

o          maintain up to date records of inventories for chemical/ biological reagents

o          assist when required with procurement

o          ensure tidiness and cleanliness of the lab is maintained

 

Requirements

•           University degree in a relevant field

•           Significant amount of experience working with human and/ or murine organoids

•           Ability to speak and write clearly in English

•           Minimum 2 to 3 years work experience in a molecular biology lab;

•           Qualified (RCULA) to work with animal models with practical experience

Knowledge of:

o          Basic principles and practices in the fields of biology.

o          Principles, techniques and terminology used in cancer biology.

o          Methods of scientific research and relevant scientific theories.

o          Appropriate computer operations, software and peripherals.

o          General rules for safe exposure and handling of chemical and biological hazards

o          IRB, HBRA & IACUC regulations

o          Principles, techniques and terminology used in organoid model systems and genomic and RNA sequencing as well as common lab molecular and cell biology techniques (desirable)

Ability to:

o          Perform laboratory tests in an efficient and timely manner

o          Work cooperatively and effectively with others

 

 

Singapore
Disciplines: 
Medicine & Healthcare
Biology
Hours: 
Full time
Posted:
25 Jan 2023