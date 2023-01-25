Research Assistant/ Associate – Prof Ashok Venkitaraman

Are you a biomedical researcher motivated to pursue an outstanding career in cancer research with a focus on organoid research? Cancer will affect more than 1 in 3 Singaporeans. At the Cancer Science Institute (CSI), our mission is to be at the global forefront of research to overcome this scourge. Our innovative international faculty, cutting-edge facilities, supportive working environment and competitive package together enable each of our staff to realize their maximum potential. We now seek a Research Assistant/ Associate to join the team of Prof. Ashok Venkitaraman. This is an exciting opportunity to work closely with a world-leading cancer researcher to undertake pioneering research on the role of genome instability in human carcinogenesis (eg., see Venkitaraman Science (2014) PMID:24675954 and Venkitaraman DNA Repair (2019) PMID:31337537). The role will provide expertise in the establishment, genetic manipulation and maintenance of human and murine cell cultures, performance of animal work as well as design/ perform and analyse work within the project parameters.
Duties & Responsibilities
Research:
o design, perform and analyse work with mouse models
o to carry out assigned molecular and cell biology experiments (i.e. cloning, FACS, western blotting, RNA, sequencing, microscopy) and perform analysis and determinations as tasked
o to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner
o to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results
Lab Management:
o maintain up to date records of inventories for chemical/ biological reagents
o assist when required with procurement
o ensure tidiness and cleanliness of the lab is maintained
Requirements
• University degree in a relevant field
• Significant amount of experience working with human and/ or murine organoids
• Ability to speak and write clearly in English
• Minimum 2 to 3 years work experience in a molecular biology lab;
• Qualified (RCULA) to work with animal models with practical experience
Knowledge of:
o Basic principles and practices in the fields of biology.
o Principles, techniques and terminology used in cancer biology.
o Methods of scientific research and relevant scientific theories.
o Appropriate computer operations, software and peripherals.
o General rules for safe exposure and handling of chemical and biological hazards
o IRB, HBRA & IACUC regulations
o Principles, techniques and terminology used in organoid model systems and genomic and RNA sequencing as well as common lab molecular and cell biology techniques (desirable)
Ability to:
o Perform laboratory tests in an efficient and timely manner
o Work cooperatively and effectively with others