Research Assistant/ Associate – Prof Ashok Venkitaraman

Duties & Responsibilities

Research:

o design, perform and analyse work with mouse models

o to carry out assigned molecular and cell biology experiments (i.e. cloning, FACS, western blotting, RNA, sequencing, microscopy) and perform analysis and determinations as tasked

o to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner

o to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results

Lab Management:

o maintain up to date records of inventories for chemical/ biological reagents

o assist when required with procurement

o ensure tidiness and cleanliness of the lab is maintained

Requirements

• University degree in a relevant field

• Significant amount of experience working with human and/ or murine organoids

• Ability to speak and write clearly in English

• Minimum 2 to 3 years work experience in a molecular biology lab;

• Qualified (RCULA) to work with animal models with practical experience

Knowledge of:

o Basic principles and practices in the fields of biology.

o Principles, techniques and terminology used in cancer biology.

o Methods of scientific research and relevant scientific theories.

o Appropriate computer operations, software and peripherals.

o General rules for safe exposure and handling of chemical and biological hazards

o IRB, HBRA & IACUC regulations

o Principles, techniques and terminology used in organoid model systems and genomic and RNA sequencing as well as common lab molecular and cell biology techniques (desirable)

Ability to:

o Perform laboratory tests in an efficient and timely manner

o Work cooperatively and effectively with others