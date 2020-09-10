A research assistant / associate position is available immediately in Dr Yvonne Tay’s lab for a highly motivated Honours’ / advanced degree holder with a background in molecular or cellular biology, biochemistry or other related fields who is interested in deciphering regulatory RNA networks in the context of cancer (reviewed in Tay et al, Nature 2014; also see Tay et al, Nature 2008 and Tay et al, Cell 2011).
The Tay lab is in the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore, a state-of-the-art research center with a multifaceted and coordinated approach to cancer research, extending from basic cancer studies all the way to experimental therapeutics. The focus of the institute is on cancers endemic to Asian populations such as gastric, liver, lung, leukemia and breast cancers. The institute houses a full spectrum of research and clinical translational facilities. This major center is led by a team of world-class scientists with significant government funding from Singapore’s National Research Foundation and Ministry of Education.
Applications should include full curriculum vitae, publication list, and names and contact information of 3 referees. Please also include a summary of your research experience.
Related publications:
- Tay Y, Zhang J, Thomson AM, Lim B, Rigoutsos I. (2008) MicroRNAs to Nanog, Oct4 and Sox2 coding regions modulate embryonic stem cell differentiation. Nature455(7216),1124-1128.
- Selected by Faculty of 1000
- Tay Y, Kats L, Salmena L, Weiss D, Tan SM, Ala U, Karreth F, Poliseno L, Provero P, Di Cunto F, Lieberman J, Rigoutsos I, Pandolfi PP. (2011) Coding-independent regulation of the tumor suppressor PTEN by competing endogenous mRNAs. Cell 147, 344–357.
- Selected by Faculty of 1000
- Tay Y, Rinn J, Pandolfi PP. (2014) The multilayered complexity of ceRNA crosstalk and competition. Nature. 505, 344-352.
- A Bachelor’s degree in a life science-related field
- Experience with in vivo animal models, particularly mice and/or zebrafish
- Expertise in RNA biology (including but not limited to microRNAs) is preferred
- Strong background and working knowledge of basic molecular and cellular biology techniques such as cell culture, cloning, real-time PCR and western blotting
- Experience with analyses of human clinical samples, RNA sequencing, RNA immunoprecipitation, mass spectrometry and/or CRISPR genome editing is highly desirable
- Ability to communicate in written and spoken English
The successful candidate will design and conduct experiments, analyse data and write papers.
Applications should include full curriculum vitae, publication list, and names and contact information of 3 referees. Please also include a summary of your research experience.
Please send applications to:
Cancer Science Institute of Singapore
National University of Singapore Centre for Translational Medicine,
14 Medical Drive, #12-01,
Singapore 117599
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.csi.nus.edu.sg