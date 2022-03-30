Research Assistant (Bioinformatician) - Dr. Melissa Fullwood's Lab

Qualifications

• A B.Sc. in bioinformatics or related areas.

• Strong background and working knowledge of bioinformatics analysis, particularly big data analysis.

• Any experience with analyses of Hi-C, Hi-ChIP, or ChIA-PET data is desirable.

• A proven track record in the form of publications in top international English language journals.

• Ability to communicate in written and spoken English.

• Must be comfortable working in a LINUX/UNIX environment with knowledge of Python, R and related programming languages.

Applications should include full curriculum vitae, publication list, and names and contact information of 3 referees. Please also include a summary of your research experience.