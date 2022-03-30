Research Assistant (Bioinformatician) - Dr. Melissa Fullwood's Lab

A research assistant position is available immediately for a highly motivated B.Sc. graduate with a background in bioinformatics who is interested in deciphering 3D genome organization in the context of cancer. The successful candidate will help to design experiments, conduct experiments, analyse data, write papers, write grants, and mentor undergraduate students and interns
Qualifications
• A B.Sc. in bioinformatics or related areas.
• Strong background and working knowledge of bioinformatics analysis, particularly big data analysis.
• Any experience with analyses of Hi-C, Hi-ChIP, or ChIA-PET data is desirable.
• A proven track record in the form of publications in top international English language journals.
• Ability to communicate in written and spoken English.
• Must be comfortable working in a LINUX/UNIX environment with knowledge of Python, R and related programming languages.
Applications should include full curriculum vitae, publication list, and names and contact information of 3 referees. Please also include a summary of your research experience.