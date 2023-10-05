Research Assistant (Cancer Science Institute - Microscopy) - Dr Anand's Lab

The mission of Cancer Science Institute (National University of Singapore) is to better understand the causes of human cancer across Asia, and thereby improve its detection, treatment, and prevention. Our outstanding researchers and exceptional facilities create an energetic environment for ground-breaking science and world-class training.

A Research Assistant position is available immediately in the Microscopy and Multiplex Assay Core. The successful candidate will be expected to carry out multiplexed spatial transcriptomic assays, and engage in multidisciplinary collaborative work related to translational research.

You may refer to https://csi.nus.edu.sg/our-research/core-facilities/microscopy-and-multiplex-assays-core/ for more information

Duties And Responsibilities

Research:

Carry out assigned experiments

Organize, preserve, and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner

Record all assigned experiments and results properly and systematically

Analyse and plan further experiment under guidance

Assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required

Laboratory:

To plan and ensure the needs and requirements of the team in terms of consumables

Ensure that the lab is adequately stocked with clean glassware, minor equipment, chemicals, etc. required for experiments

Regular checks and maintenance of equipment

Assemble reagents, chemicals and media that are needed for experiments

Ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed

Administrative duties:

Plan and ensure that the overall lab administrative needs of the team are met

Assist the Principal Investigator in tracking his/her grants and other sources of funding

Procurement of necessary equipment, chemicals, reagents as required by the lab or project

Maintaining a systematic and proper record of all purchases

Liaise with vendors and the administrative office to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery, and prompt payment of supplies

Any other ad hoc duties as required

Qualifications

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in molecular biology, cancer biology, medicine, bioinformatics, computational biology, computer science, or related field

To be a team player with the ability to work collaboratively with other members of the lab.

Experience in laboratory management

Ability to communicate fluently in written and spoken English

Knowledge in cell culture and basic molecular biology techniques (western blotting/ RT-PCR etc)

Proficiency/ expertise in data analysis (R or equivalent)

