Research Assistant - Prof. Chng Wee Joo's Lab

Job Description:
a) Research:
- to carry out assigned experiments
- to conduct troubleshooting and refining of experimental procedures
- to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner
- to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results
- to analyse and plan further experiments under guidance
- to keep abreast with the current research scene and to propose relevant techniques and latest technologies to answer hypothetical research questions
- to assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required
b) Laboratory:
- to plan and ensure the needs and requirements of the team in terms of consumables
- to ensure that the lab is adequately stocked with clean glassware, minor equipment, chemicals, etc. required for experiments
- responsible for the cleanliness and maintenance of equipment through regular checks
- required to assemble reagents, chemicals and media that are needed for experiments
- to ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed
- responsible for the general cleanliness of the lab
c) Administrative duties:
- to plan and ensure that the overall research/lab administrative needs of the team are met, such as producing reports and preparing presentation slides
- responsible for purchasing necessary equipment, chemicals, reagents as required by the lab or project
- maintain a systematic and proper record of all purchases
- liaising between the vendors and the administrative office to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery and prompt payment of supplies
d) Any other duties as required
Qualifications
- Background in NGS, molecular biology techniques, cell culture and mouse work is preferred.
- Committed, dedicated, diligent and motivated candidates with BSc or diploma with lab experience are welcome to apply.
- Willing to clock in extra hours (including coming back to the lab during the weekends) when there is an urgency to fulfil research deadlines.
- Willing to perform mouse work and handle patient samples.
- A team player
Knowledge of:
- Basic principles and practices in the fields of biology, physiology and/or chemistry.
- Principles, techniques and terminologies used in cancer biology.
- Scientific and cancer research methodologies.
- Principles, techniques and terminology used in the examination of clinical and animal samples.
- Scientific data analysis softwares such as Graphpad PRISM.
- Quality assurance procedures applicable to a laboratory.
- General rules for safe exposure and handling of chemical