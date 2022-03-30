Research Assistant - Prof. Chng Wee Joo's Lab

Job Description:

a) Research:

- to carry out assigned experiments

- to conduct troubleshooting and refining of experimental procedures

- to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner

- to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results

- to analyse and plan further experiments under guidance

- to keep abreast with the current research scene and to propose relevant techniques and latest technologies to answer hypothetical research questions

- to assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required

b) Laboratory:

- to plan and ensure the needs and requirements of the team in terms of consumables

- to ensure that the lab is adequately stocked with clean glassware, minor equipment, chemicals, etc. required for experiments

- responsible for the cleanliness and maintenance of equipment through regular checks

- required to assemble reagents, chemicals and media that are needed for experiments

- to ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed

- responsible for the general cleanliness of the lab

c) Administrative duties:

- to plan and ensure that the overall research/lab administrative needs of the team are met, such as producing reports and preparing presentation slides

- responsible for purchasing necessary equipment, chemicals, reagents as required by the lab or project

- maintain a systematic and proper record of all purchases

- liaising between the vendors and the administrative office to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery and prompt payment of supplies

d) Any other duties as required

Qualifications

- Background in NGS, molecular biology techniques, cell culture and mouse work is preferred.

- Committed, dedicated, diligent and motivated candidates with BSc or diploma with lab experience are welcome to apply.

- Willing to clock in extra hours (including coming back to the lab during the weekends) when there is an urgency to fulfil research deadlines.

- Willing to perform mouse work and handle patient samples.

- A team player

Knowledge of:

- Basic principles and practices in the fields of biology, physiology and/or chemistry.

- Principles, techniques and terminologies used in cancer biology.

- Scientific and cancer research methodologies.

- Principles, techniques and terminology used in the examination of clinical and animal samples.

- Scientific data analysis softwares such as Graphpad PRISM.

- Quality assurance procedures applicable to a laboratory.

- General rules for safe exposure and handling of chemical