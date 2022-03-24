Research Assistant - Prof. Goh Boon Cher's Lab

The laboratory of Prof Goh Boon Cher at the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore is looking for a motivated candidate for a Research Assistant position. The established research group focuses on discovering novel cancer biomarkers to stratify high risk tumours for therapeutic interventions, by incorporating genomics, proteomics and high throughput technologies. Specifically, the successful candidate will be tasked to establish relevant tumour organoids/primary culture to improve understanding of tumour development and progression. The candidate will work alongside senior scientists to establish these cancer models. This project will cover a variety of experimental approaches, which include but not limited to molecular cloning, genome editing and bioimaging. As part of the lab responsibility, the candidate will also be involved in the biomarker screening workflow to support the ongoing clinical trials.
Duties And Responsibilities
To perform experiments for the assigned projects.
- To main the general cleanliness of the lab and to assist in monitoring safety compliance at the bench.
- To help with assay development, drafting standard operating protocols and risk assessments.
- To support clinical studies by handling sample processing which include PBMC extraction from patient plasma, nucleic acid extraction, and biomarker detection.
- Assist in other research areas that may benefit from the candidate’s expertise when appropriate.
Qualifications
Essential:
- B.Sc or M.Sc on related degree (Life science, biomedical science, or biotechnology)
- Working experience in a biological research laboratory.
- Competent in mammalian cell culture.
- Fluent in spoken and written English.
- Meticulous and organized, with good attention to detail.
- Team and motivated worker.
- Able to take own initiative and work independently.
Non-Essential:
- Experience in 3D of primary human cultures.
- Experience in handling human biological samples (blood, tissue etc).
- Background knowledge in cancer biology and immunology.
- Competent in basic molecular technologies (molecular cloning and DNA/RNA work).
Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their applications with their curriculum vitae (2-page maximum, to include past working experience and educational record), cover letter (1-page), certificates of qualifications, and contacts of at least 2 professional references.