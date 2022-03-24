Research Assistant - Prof. Goh Boon Cher's Lab

Duties And Responsibilities

To perform experiments for the assigned projects.

- To main the general cleanliness of the lab and to assist in monitoring safety compliance at the bench.

- To help with assay development, drafting standard operating protocols and risk assessments.

- To support clinical studies by handling sample processing which include PBMC extraction from patient plasma, nucleic acid extraction, and biomarker detection.

- Assist in other research areas that may benefit from the candidate’s expertise when appropriate.



Qualifications

Essential:

- B.Sc or M.Sc on related degree (Life science, biomedical science, or biotechnology)

- Working experience in a biological research laboratory.

- Competent in mammalian cell culture.

- Fluent in spoken and written English.

- Meticulous and organized, with good attention to detail.

- Team and motivated worker.

- Able to take own initiative and work independently.

Non-Essential:

- Experience in 3D of primary human cultures.

- Experience in handling human biological samples (blood, tissue etc).

- Background knowledge in cancer biology and immunology.

- Competent in basic molecular technologies (molecular cloning and DNA/RNA work).

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their applications with their curriculum vitae (2-page maximum, to include past working experience and educational record), cover letter (1-page), certificates of qualifications, and contacts of at least 2 professional references.