Research Assistant (Telomere Biology) - Dr Dennis Kappei's Lab

Job Description

RESEARCH ASSISTANT

(Telomere Biology)

We are seeking a highly-motivated candidate for a research asssistant position available in the Kappei Lab at the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore. Our young and international team addresses research questions on nucleic acid-protein interactions with quantitative mass spectrometry, cell biological and genetic approaches applied to cancer research. Specifically, the successful candidate will be actively involved in a research project investigating how telomere-binding proteins mechanistically impact telomere homeostasis in cancer. This project will span a variety of experimental approaches, e.g. gene editing of cancer cell lines, expression analysis of mRNA and protein, mouse genetics as well as various mass spectrometry-based approaches to study DNA-protein and protein-protein interactions. Overall, the research assistant will support the research team in terms of research as well as laboratory and administrative needs.

Qualifications

Requirements:

• Degree in life sciences or equivalent; fresh graduates are welcome to apply

• Excellent communication skills and good team spirit

• Fluent in spoken and written English

• Outstanding organizational skills

Practical experience with proteomics research, molecular biology techniques and mouse handling are an added advantage but not a requirement.