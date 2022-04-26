Research Associate - A/Prof David Tan (Main RM), Prof Shazib Pervaiz (co-RM)

We are seeking an enthusiastic and highly motivated Research Associate to aid in cell line development and maintenance at the NUS Centre for Cancer Research (N2CR) under the Tissue Specific Carcinogenesis (TSC) Theme.
Duties And Responsibilities
•Perform clinical cell lines preparation and development
• Assist and provide support in research projects utilizing patient-derived organoids (PDO)
• Assist with clinical sample accessioning, quality control, method development, process improvement, proficiency/competency training standards and schedules.
• Preparation of chemical stock solutions and reagents required for cell culture.
• Performs laboratory maintenance duties, organise and keep track of spending related to N2CR TSC Theme budget
• To store samples and record experimental procedures systematically and accurately, present analytical results in a logical manner.
• To support collaborative work within multidisciplinary team and external collaborators.
• To provide frequent updates and plan further analytical experiments under guidance.
Qualifications
• Applicants should possess a BSc/MSc in life sciences, biology, biochemistry, bioengineering or equivalent from a well-recognized university.
• Prior experience, knowledge and expertise in mammalian cell culture, cell biology, microscopy, molecular biology, immunology, histology, flow cytometry, biochemistry, statistics and/or bioinformatics.
• Experience handling human clinical specimens is highly desirable.
• Proficient in computer software, including Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, GraphPad.
• Self-driven, independent, team player, meticulous and have a keen eye for details.
• Willingness to learn new technologies and techniques, tackle both new and routine duties, good organisation and management skills.
• Able to work well in an interdisciplinary and collaborative environment.
• Flexibility to adapt to changing environment and project priorities / timelines.
• Able to work at flexible hours occasionally when performing time-sensitive experiments.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills, strong passion, and commitment to science.