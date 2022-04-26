Research Associate - A/Prof David Tan (Main RM), Prof Shazib Pervaiz (co-RM)

Duties And Responsibilities

•Perform clinical cell lines preparation and development

• Assist and provide support in research projects utilizing patient-derived organoids (PDO)

• Assist with clinical sample accessioning, quality control, method development, process improvement, proficiency/competency training standards and schedules.

• Preparation of chemical stock solutions and reagents required for cell culture.

• Performs laboratory maintenance duties, organise and keep track of spending related to N2CR TSC Theme budget

• To store samples and record experimental procedures systematically and accurately, present analytical results in a logical manner.

• To support collaborative work within multidisciplinary team and external collaborators.

• To provide frequent updates and plan further analytical experiments under guidance.

Qualifications

• Applicants should possess a BSc/MSc in life sciences, biology, biochemistry, bioengineering or equivalent from a well-recognized university.

• Prior experience, knowledge and expertise in mammalian cell culture, cell biology, microscopy, molecular biology, immunology, histology, flow cytometry, biochemistry, statistics and/or bioinformatics.

• Experience handling human clinical specimens is highly desirable.

• Proficient in computer software, including Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, GraphPad.

• Self-driven, independent, team player, meticulous and have a keen eye for details.

• Willingness to learn new technologies and techniques, tackle both new and routine duties, good organisation and management skills.

• Able to work well in an interdisciplinary and collaborative environment.

• Flexibility to adapt to changing environment and project priorities / timelines.

• Able to work at flexible hours occasionally when performing time-sensitive experiments.

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills, strong passion, and commitment to science.