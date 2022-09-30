Research Associate- Prof Daniel Tenen’s Lab

A research associate position is available immediately in Prof Daniel Tenen’s lab for a highly motivated Master or Ph.D. graduate with a background in molecular or cellular biology, biochemistry or other related fields who is interested in deciphering the functional roles of RNA editing enzymes in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The successful candidate will help to design experiments, conduct experiments, analyse data, write papers and mentor students
Qualifications:
- At least a Master in cancer biology or related area
- Expertise in the RNA molecular biology in constructing gene expression, cell lines
- Experience with in vivo mouse models
- Strong background and working knowledge of basic molecular and cellular biology techniques such as cell culture, cloning, real-time PCR and western blotting
- Any experience with RNA immunoprecipitation, mass spectrometry and/or CRISPR genome editing techniques and next- generation sequencing (e.g RNA sequencing) is highly desirable
- A proven track record in the form of publications in top international English language journals
- Ability to communicate in written and spoken English
Applications should include full curriculum vitae, publication list, and names and contact information of 3 referees. Please also include a summary of your research experience.