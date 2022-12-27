Research Associate - Prof. Daniel Tenen's Lab

A research associate position is available immediately in Prof Daniel Tenen’s lab for a highly motivated Master or Ph.D. graduate with background in molecular or cellular biology, and bioinformatics to develop a novel, fully automated analysis pipeline for the newly emerging ChIP sequencing methods: “Cut and Run” and “Cut and Tag” in cancer related study. The successful candidate will help to design pipeline, conduct experiments pipelines, analyse data and write papers.
Qualifications:
- At least a Master in cancer biology or related area
- Expertise in RNA biology preferred
- Strong background and working knowledge of basic molecular, cellular biology science and bioinformatics skills in analysing large sequencing datasets
- Experience with analyses of human clinical samples, RNA sequencing and other genomic techniques, and/or CRISPR genome editing is highly desirable
- A proven track record in the form of publications in top international English language journals
- Ability to communicate in written and spoken English
Applications should include full curriculum vitae, publication list, and names and contact information of 3 referees. Please also include a summary of your research experience.