Research Engineer (5 vacancies)

The candidate will undertake industry research related to logistics and supply chain systems.
You will join a young and dynamic team in a vibrant research environment conducting collaborative studies/projects related to Logistics and Supply Chain Management in the Asia-Pacific region. The successful hire is expected to prepare white papers, cases, academic papers for dissemination and any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Requirements:
- MSc/MENG degree in Supply Chain Management or Industrial engineering. MSc in related degree will also be considered;
- Graduating PhD candidates will also be considered;
- At least two years of relevant work experience;
- Good understanding of Supply Chain Management, risk management, and block chain;
- Experience in design and development of software platforms and ability to code in Python is a plus;
- A team player.
Application Procedure:
Interested applicants please send your full CV and relevant academic certificates to Ms. Goh Mee Leng ([email protected]). To find out more, please visit: www.tliap.nus.edu.sg