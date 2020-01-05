Research Engineer (5 vacancies)

The candidate will undertake industry research related to logistics and supply chain systems.

You will join a young and dynamic team in a vibrant research environment conducting collaborative studies/projects related to Logistics and Supply Chain Management in the Asia-Pacific region. The successful hire is expected to prepare white papers, cases, academic papers for dissemination and any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Requirements: 
  • MSc/MENG degree in Supply Chain Management or Industrial engineering. MSc in related degree will also be considered;
  • Graduating PhD candidates will also be considered;
  • At least two years of relevant work experience;
  • Good understanding of Supply Chain Management, risk management, and block chain;
  • Experience in design and development of software platforms and ability  to code in Python is a plus;
  • A team player.

Application Procedure:
Interested applicants please send your full CV and relevant academic certificates to Ms. Goh Mee Leng ([email protected]). To find out more, please visit: www.tliap.nus.edu.sg