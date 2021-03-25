Research Fellow – Bioinformatician – Dr Jason Pitt’s Lab

The position of Postdoctoral Fellow with an emphasis on cancer genomics and bioinformatics is immediately available in the laboratory of Dr. Jason Pitt, which integrates data science and biological expertise to facilitate precision oncology. The Pitt Laboratory achieves this by developing cutting-edge software that allows rapid interrogation and interpretation of large genomic datasets. This position is connected to the Cancer Science Institute (CSI) Translational theme, which is building knowledge-bases and algorithms to recommend cancer treatments based on a patient’s genetic profile. This fellow will also work closely with clinician-scientist Dr. Anand Jeyasekharan to help facilitate molecular tumor boards at National University Hospital. An experienced genome analyst will have the unique opportunity to impact real-world precision oncology while developing skills in cloud computing, data science, and augmented intelligence.
- Ph.D. in bioinformatics, genomics, computer science, information systems, statistics, or related fields
- Experience analyzing data derived from high-throughput technologies
- Strong Python programming skills and proficiency with Unix-based systems
- Strong analytical and critical thinking skills
- Evidence of leading projects to completion
- Excellent written and spoken English
-
PREFERENCES
- Previous experience with cancer genomics data
- Familiarity with Amazon Web Services
- Database management experience (SQL, NoSQL, Elasticsearch, etc.)
- Experience with collaborative software development via github/gitlab
Candidate will work with the CSI Translational Team to deliver the following:
1) Aggregation and analysis of publicly available datasets
- Data wrangling of genomics and clinical datasets
- Processing and analysis of NGS data (e.g. DNA- & RNA-seq)
- Apply novel prediction algorithms over large-scale data
2) A knowledge graph for precision oncology
- Integrate drug, protein/gene, clinical trial, and genomics data
- Overlay analytics to discover novel biological and clinical insights
- Facilitate oncologist queries based on an entity of interest
Applications should include full curriculum vitae, publication list (if applicable), and contact information for 2-3 referees. Please also include a single page cover letter summarizing your previous research, analytical/programmatic expertise, and why this position is of interest to you.
Apply via: https://career44.sapsf.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=5336&company=nationalunP2
Dr. Jason J. Pitt
Special Fellow
Email: jason.j.pitt[at]nus.edu.sg