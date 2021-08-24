Research Fellow – Prof Goh Boon Cher’s Lab

Roles and Responsibilities

1) To examine the role of identified target molecules in NPC cell survival and function; corelating results with patient sample data and clinical information

2) To design immunogens and explore the different platforms for vaccine development

3) To design and conduct experiments to test vaccine prototypes in vitro and in mouse models, focusing on but not restricted to:

Their efficacies in stimulation the immune system and characterising the cellular and humoral immune responses

Effects of vaccine on physiological functions, bone marrow function, thrombotic eventsetc

Effects of vaccine in tumour-bearing mice

4) To design and test novel therapeutic agents when appropriate

5) To help supervise RAs and mentor PhD students

Essential

PhD in Biomedical Sciences, or related fields

Strong background and working knowledge of molecular biology and cellular biology techniques

Firm understanding of cancer biology and immunology

Strong mammalian cell tissue culture

Proficiency in spoken and written English, able to contribute to the writing of grants and manuscripts

Able to communicate well and demonstrate teamwork

Desirable