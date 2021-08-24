Research Fellow – Prof Goh Boon Cher’s Lab

The position of Postdoctoral Research Fellow (RF) is available at the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore, National University of Singapore (CSI, NUS). The RF will be a member of Experimental Therapeutics Laboratory lead by Prof Boon-Cher Goh. The mission of the Experimental Therapeutics Laboratory is to identify new cancer biomarkers that could stratify high risk cancers for treatment interventions; and to develop novel therapeutic agents and delivery platforms to provide better treatment options for cancer patients. Nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) is a solid tumour whose aetiology is closely linked to EBV infection. While Prof Goh’s clinical team are actively conducting clinical trials on the different therapeutic agents and treatment regimens for NPC; the lab team are focused on understanding cellular and molecular changes that occur in the malignant cells and within the tumour microenvironment that contribute to cancer progression and development of drug resistance. The role of the RF is to develop cancer vaccines and therapeutics specifically for the treatment of NPC. The position is available from October 2021 onwards for 3 years.
Roles and Responsibilities
1) To examine the role of identified target molecules in NPC cell survival and function; corelating results with patient sample data and clinical information
2) To design immunogens and explore the different platforms for vaccine development
3) To design and conduct experiments to test vaccine prototypes in vitro and in mouse models, focusing on but not restricted to:
- Their efficacies in stimulation the immune system and characterising the cellular and humoral immune responses
- Effects of vaccine on physiological functions, bone marrow function, thrombotic eventsetc
- Effects of vaccine in tumour-bearing mice
4) To design and test novel therapeutic agents when appropriate
5) To help supervise RAs and mentor PhD students
Essential
- PhD in Biomedical Sciences, or related fields
- Strong background and working knowledge of molecular biology and cellular biology techniques
- Firm understanding of cancer biology and immunology
- Strong mammalian cell tissue culture
- Proficiency in spoken and written English, able to contribute to the writing of grants and manuscripts
- Able to communicate well and demonstrate teamwork
Desirable
- Experience in working with mouse models
- Highly motivated and innovative to work independently, with strong troubleshooting abilities
- Able to work under pressure and deal with stress
- Preferable 1-2 years post graduate experience
- Able to commence within 3 months of confirmation
- Able to conduct literature reviews on the related research topics
Please submit applications including (1) a covering letter that explains why you are suited to this post, (2) a detailed CV, include education qualification, employment history, and research track record, (3) the contact details (telephone and emails) of 2 referees.
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted.