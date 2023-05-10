Research Fellow - A/Prof. Takaomi Sanda and Prof. Toshio Suda

The position of Research Fellow that is co-supervised by A/Prof. Takaomi Sanda and Prof. Toshio Suda will be available after June 2023. The primary focus of their laboratories is to understand the molecular mechanisms of oncogenic transcription factors in leukemia and their roles in normal hematopoiesis. You may refer to https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/takaomi-sanda/ and https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/toshio-suda/ for more information
Duties and Responsibilities
Experimental Study Position – Wet Lab Work
Candidates will work on molecular biological and sequencing experiments (ChIP-seq, RNA-seq, ATAC-seq, Hi-C, whole genome sequencing), and animal models to study cancer biology and normal development. Prior experience in the use of mouse or zebrafish model as well as basic molecular biology techniques are required.
Bioinformatics – Dry Lab Work
Candidates will work on large scale genomic and transcriptomic data from next generation sequencing (ChIP-seq, RNA-seq, ATAC-seq, Hi-C, whole genome sequencing). Knowledge for optimization and statistical packages and programming (e.g., Python, Perl, C, C++, Java, R, or other related programming knowledge) are required.
Qualifications
- PhD degree in molecular biology, cancer biology, medicine, bioinformatics, computational biology, computer science, or related fields
- Fluency in English
- Excellent organization skills
- Ability to work independently
- Design and interpret experiments
- Team and goal-oriented personality