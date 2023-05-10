Research Fellow - A/Prof. Takaomi Sanda and Prof. Toshio Suda

Duties and Responsibilities

Experimental Study Position – Wet Lab Work

Candidates will work on molecular biological and sequencing experiments (ChIP-seq, RNA-seq, ATAC-seq, Hi-C, whole genome sequencing), and animal models to study cancer biology and normal development. Prior experience in the use of mouse or zebrafish model as well as basic molecular biology techniques are required.

Bioinformatics – Dry Lab Work

Candidates will work on large scale genomic and transcriptomic data from next generation sequencing (ChIP-seq, RNA-seq, ATAC-seq, Hi-C, whole genome sequencing). Knowledge for optimization and statistical packages and programming (e.g., Python, Perl, C, C++, Java, R, or other related programming knowledge) are required.

Qualifications