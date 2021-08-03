Research Fellow (Bioinformatician) – Dr Jason Pitt’s Lab

This PDF will lead a newly funded project in the laboratory of Dr. Jason Pitt that will explore how germline genetics and cell-of-origin contribute to genomic instability (GI) in cancer (see Pitt et al., 2018, Nat Comms; Pitt et al., 2018, Cancer Cell; Wang & Pitt et al., 2019, Int J Cancer).

The acquisition of GI by malignant cells is critical to cancer development and progression. However, the magnitude and type of GI can vary widely across patients and cancer types. Delineating the underlying sources of GI will help identify novel therapeutic biomarkers (Pitt, Hoppe, & Jeyasekharan; PCT/SG2021/050105). The PDF will build upon our recently developed computational framework to derive dozens of GI scores and copy number signatures from tens of thousands of malignant samples.

Using a multi-omic approach, these scores will be associated with clinical, genomic, and cell-type specific features. Candidate genes/variants will be investigated experimentally using CRISPR-mediated isogenic cell lines.

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Processing and management of public genomic data (WES, RNAseq, SNP array, etc.)

Develop methods to estimate CN-based GI scores and signatures

Use innovative approaches to associate inherited variation with GI patterns

Determine the relationship between GI patterns and phenotypic features

Lead manuscript writing and software documentation

This position is for 2-3 years with the possibility of extension

REQUIREMENTS

PhD in human genetics, genomics, bioinformatics, or related fields

Firm understanding of human genetics and association studies

Experience analyzing cancer genomics data

Strong Python and/or R programming skills

Penchant for statistical reasoning

Strong publication record

Excellent written and spoken English

PREFERENCES