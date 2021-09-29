Research Fellow - Bioinformatician (GeDaC)

JOB DESCRIPTION

1. Analyze and integrate various NGS data

2. Build and reproduce pipelines to process all types of DNA and RNA sequencing data

3. Maintain all source code within Git and Dockerize all pipeline components

4. Liaise with the Scaling Unit to convert pipelines into scalable workflows

5. To build and maintain general infrastructure components of the GeDaC cloud-based

platform (e.g. genomic databases)

6. Provide on-demand bioinformatics support for CSI investigators

7. Any other services as requested by supervisors

QUALIFICATIONS

• Masters or Ph.D. in genetics, genomics, bioinformatics, computational biology, or related fields with 2 years of working experience

• Solid foundation in biology and genomics

• Experience processing and analyzing high-throughput sequencing data

• Appreciable Python and/or R programming skills

• Familiarity with cluster (including HPC) and/or cloud computing

• Excellent written and spoken English

PREFERENCES

• Experience analyzing legacy data types (microarrays, CGH arrays, etc.)

• Authorship on scientific publications

• Software development experience

• Experience with collaborative software development via github/gitlab