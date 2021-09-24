RESEARCH FELLOW- Dr Dennis Kappei’s Lab (Protein Imaging Mass Spectrometry/Clinical Proteomics)

Our team addresses research questions on nucleic acid-protein interactions with quantitative mass spectrometry, cell biological and genetic approaches applied to cancer research and we further support research activities at CSI as part of the Quantitative Proteomics Core with quantitative proteomics solutions to study protein expression, protein interactions as well as post-translational modifications.

Proteins are the functional agents in cells, yet the systematic global characterization of their expression and spatial distribution has largely remained limited to the analysis of RNA as a proxy. To close this gap, we have recently expanded the Quantitative Proteomics Core to Clinical Proteomics applications with dedicated instruments including a timsTOF fleX mass spectrometer that allows for dual LC-MS/MS and MALDI imaging analysis. The research fellow will develop innovative workflows for both untargeted and targeted spatial protein imaging applied to the analysis of cancer tissues. We are offering a position in a stimulating, diverse and international research environment as well as the opportunity to gain expertise in a highly demanded technology using state-of-the-art instruments.

Requirements:

PhD in life sciences, chemistry, medicine or related fields

Strong background and working knowledge of basic molecular and biochemical techniques

Excellent communication skills and good team spirit

Ability to solve problems independently

Penchant for method development

Strong publication record

Preference will be given to candidates with Experience with mass spectrometry (sample preparation and instrument operation/maintenance) Experience with image analysis and/or histology



Applications should include in a single PDF a 1-page cover letter, curriculum vitae and the names and contact information of at least 2 professional references. Please send applications with the reference “Clinical Proteomics RF” to:

Dr. Dennis Kappei

Principal Investigator

CSI Singapore

Email: dennis.kappei[at]nus.edu.sg

Further information on the Kappei lab, Quantitative Proteomics Core & Cancer Science Institute of Singapore as well as working at CSI.