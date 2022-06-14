Research Fellow - Dr. Sriram Sridharan's Lab

A Bioinformatics Postdoctoral Fellow (PDF) position is available immediately at the Cancer Science Institute (a part of The National University of Singapore) in the laboratory of Dr. Sriram Sridharan. The research will focus in the broad area of replication stress, DNA damage and genome integrity. This is an exciting opportunity to deploy expertise in computational biology in an active multidisciplinary environment. The PDF will develop novel bioinformatics pipeline(s) to analyze and integrate unpublished/publicly available genomic(s) datasets. The objective is to establish new biomarkers as well as to generate experimentally testable hypotheses. The generated biomarkers and hypotheses will be tested in clinical/experimental datasets in collaboration with wet-lab scientists.
Duties And Responsibilities
• Bioinformatics
o Utilize and/or develop novel computational algorithms and tools
o Aggregation and analysis of unpublished/publicly available datasets
o Investigate findings in experimental/clinical datasets
Qualifications
• Basic requirements
o PhD in genomics, bioinformatics, computer science, engineering or related fields
o Experience analysing data derived from high-throughput technologies
o Strong Python, bash and/or R programming skills
o Proficient with standard statistical analyses
o Experience with Unix-based systems
o Motivation to learn new and relevant biology
o Strong analytical and critical thinking skills
o Excellent written and spoken English
• Preferred qualifications
o Experience using HPC systems
For full consideration, please submit the following to Dr. Sriram Sridharan via email at [email protected]
o a single page cover letter summarizing your experience, programmatic expertise, and why this position is of interest to you
o full curriculum vitae, including list of publications and
o contact information for 3 referees
The position will remain open until filled or withdrawn.