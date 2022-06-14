Research Fellow - Dr. Sriram Sridharan's Lab

Duties And Responsibilities

• Bioinformatics

o Utilize and/or develop novel computational algorithms and tools

o Aggregation and analysis of unpublished/publicly available datasets

o Investigate findings in experimental/clinical datasets

Qualifications

• Basic requirements

o PhD in genomics, bioinformatics, computer science, engineering or related fields

o Experience analysing data derived from high-throughput technologies

o Strong Python, bash and/or R programming skills

o Proficient with standard statistical analyses

o Experience with Unix-based systems

o Motivation to learn new and relevant biology

o Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

o Excellent written and spoken English

• Preferred qualifications

o Experience using HPC systems

For full consideration, please submit the following to Dr. Sriram Sridharan via email at [email protected]

o a single page cover letter summarizing your experience, programmatic expertise, and why this position is of interest to you

o full curriculum vitae, including list of publications and

o contact information for 3 referees

The position will remain open until filled or withdrawn.