Research Fellow - Dr Sriram Sridharan's Lab

A postdoctoral position is available immediately for an extremely motivated Ph.D with a strong background in molecular or cellular biology, biochemistry, or other related fields. The successful candidate will help design and conduct experiments, analyse data, write papers and grants. Projects involve studying the novel mechanisms of replication stress and genome instability in cancers. An overview of research can be found at https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/sriram/
Duties & Responsibilities
- Establish sequencing based assays to study DNA damage and replication stress.
- Perform experiments involving bench work and tissue culture.
- Analyse experiment data and interpret results properly.
- Present research findings at lab meetings and seminars.
- Contribute to collaborative projects.
- Take a lead role in wet-lab management.
Requirements
- A Ph.D. in cancer biology or related area.
- Expertise in cancer biology and cancer genomics preferred.
- Strong background and working knowledge of basic molecular and cellular biology techniques, such as cell culture, cloning, real-time PCR and western blotting.
- Experience with various sequencing and other genomic techniques, and/or CRISPR genome editing is highly desirable.
- Excellent skills to communicate in written and spoken English.