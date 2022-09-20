Research Fellow (Immunology & Cell Biology) - Prof. Lee Soo Chin's Lab

Job Description
- Perform experiments involving mouse experiments, bench work and tissue culture.
- Analyze experiment data and interpret results properly.
- Present research findings at lab meetings and seminars.
- Contribute to collaborative projects.
- Assist in lab management.
Qualifications
Requirements:
- Applicants should possess a PhD or MD in cancer biology, life sciences, biomedical sciences, biochemistry, or equivalent from a well-recognized university.
- Experience in immunology and molecular and cell biology.
- High-level experience in hands-on use of a wide range of relevant research methods, including mouse model (xenograft, tail vein injection, etc.), CRISPR screening and other basic molecular and cellular biology techniques such as cell culture, cloning, real-time PCR, western blotting, immunoprecipitation, etc.
- Strong track record of research achievement evidenced by high-quality publications.