Research Fellow - Prof. Yoshiaki Ito's Lab

Two postdoctoral positions are available immediately in Prof. Yoshiaki Ito’s lab. The successful candidates will undertake different aspects of the following on-going project. 1) Characterization of RUNX3 in stem cells and cancer development The RUNX family of developmental transcription factors, comprising RUNX1, 2 and 3, has been implicated in tumorigenesis. In particular, our work established RUNX3 as a regulator of fundamental aspects of proliferation with a strong ability to suppress early neoplasia in epithelial cells. We recently found that RUNX3 interacts with prominent oncogenic proteins to orchestrate anti-growth and cancer immunity programs. Detailing the interaction of RUNX3 with these proteins and the interplay between RUNX members will yield novel insights on how cancer initiates from stem cells and how malignancy is sustained. The fact that RUNX3 is frequently hypermethylated in cancer indicates that, unlike many tumour suppressors that are mutated in cancer, we may be able to re-activate the silenced RUNX3 to restrain aberrant proliferation and reverse tumour growth.
We seek a highly motivated and innovative postdoctoral fellow with the ability to work independently and as part of a team. Candidates should have PhD and/or MD degree with a strong background in molecular biology, biochemistry and cell biology. Prior experience with using mouse models to study cancer and 1-2 years of postdoctoral experience in these areas are preferred.
Applications should include cover letter, curriculum vitae, publication list, information on years of experience in research and laboratory work, and names and contact information of 2 referees (email and telephone numbers). Please also include a summary of your research experience.