Research Fellow - Prof. Yoshiaki Ito's Lab

We seek a highly motivated and innovative postdoctoral fellow with the ability to work independently and as part of a team. Candidates should have PhD and/or MD degree with a strong background in molecular biology, biochemistry and cell biology. Prior experience with using mouse models to study cancer and 1-2 years of postdoctoral experience in these areas are preferred.

Applications should include cover letter, curriculum vitae, publication list, information on years of experience in research and laboratory work, and names and contact information of 2 referees (email and telephone numbers). Please also include a summary of your research experience.