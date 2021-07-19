Research Fellow/Senior Research Scientist (Bioinformatician, Cancer Science Institute) – Prof Chng Wee Joo’s lab

Candidates should have backgrounds in bioinformatics, genomics, computer science, statistics, or other related fields. Those who are interested in computational genomics, particularly in analysis of single cell sequencing data, superenhancer and chromatic interaction data, and integration of various genomics data, are encouraged to apply. The successful candidate will analyse and integrate in-house genomic (RNA-seq, small RNA-seq, microarray etc) data sets and also utilize publicly available genomic/clinical data sets to identify novel biological patterns and regulatory mechanisms.

Candidates are required to have a strong quantitative and statistics background, as well as strong programming skills (e.g. Python, Perl, C, C++, Java, R or other related programming knowledge), and excellent skills in handling Linux clusters and genomic databases. Experience in analyzing single cell and/or long-read sequencing data is ideal but not required.

Applications should send full curriculum vitae (not more than 3 pages) and the names, addresses and contact numbers of 3 professional references.

Apply here.