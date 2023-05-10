Research Scientist - Prof. Ashok Venkitaraman

Previous experience in biochemical/ cell biological approaches to the analysis of (epi)genomic, transcriptomic or proteomic alterations in cancer or other diseases Familiarity with the development of phenotypic assays for genetic or chemical screening, involving the use of flow cytometry, high-throughput high-content microscopy, and/or advanced fluorescence microscopy Ideally previous experience with genetically engineered murine models.
Duties And Responsibilities
Are you a biomedical researcher motivated to pursue an outstanding career in cancer research?
Cancer will affect more than 1 in 3 Singaporeans. At the Cancer Science Institute (CSI), our mission is to be at the global forefront of research to overcome this scourge. Our innovative international faculty, cutting-edge facilities, supportive working environment and competitive package together enable each of our staff to realize their maximum potential.
We now seek a Research Scientist to join the team of our new Director, Prof. Ashok Venkitaraman, who has recently joined us from the University of Cambridge (see https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/ashok-venkitaraman/). This is an exciting opportunity to work closely with a world-leading cancer researcher to undertake pioneering research on the role of genome instability in human carcinogenesis (eg., see Venkitaraman Science (2014) PMID:24675954 and Venkitaraman DNA Repair (2019) PMID:31337537).
Qualifications
- PhD with 1-3 years relevant post-doctoral experience
- Strong track record of research achievement evidenced by high-quality publications in a relevant field
- High-level experience in hands-on use of a wide range of relevant research methods
- Skills in working independently and creatively to solve experimental problems
- Effective communication and presentation skills, with experience in communicating scientific work including scientific papers, presentations and reports.