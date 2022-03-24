Research Scientist - Prof. Ashok's Lab

Duties And Responsibilities

The position exists to provide

• Optimisation and performance of structural biological related experiments and projects, particularly in the field of cryo-electron microscopy

• Sample Vitrification:

o Proteins will be produced separately, hence experience in protein production is not required, although favoured

o Candidate will be responsible for optimisation of the vitrification of grids

• Data Collection:

o Candidate will oversee collecting screening and high resolution cryo-EM data from the T12 and Krios

• Data analysis:

o Candidate will oversee processing the data and producing cryo-EM maps from high resolution Krios data collections

o Candidate will help setup the processing pipeline for CSI

• Education:

o Oversee training personnel from both CSI and Tan lab on cryo-EM

Qualifications

o PhD in cryo-EM or structural biology related field

o Firm understanding of the principles of cryo-EM

o Experience in single-particle cryo-EM sample vitrification, data collection and data processing

o Good publication record

o Excellent written and spoken English

o Friendly and personable