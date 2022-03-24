Research Scientist - Prof. Ashok's Lab

Are you a biomedical researcher motivated to pursue an outstanding career in cancer research with a focus on structural biology? Cancer will affect more than 1 in 3 Singaporeans. At the Cancer Science Institute (CSI), our mission is to be at the global forefront of research to overcome this scourge. Our innovative international faculty, cutting-edge facilities, supportive working environment and competitive package together enable each of our staff to realize their maximum potential. We now seek a Research Scientist/ Senior Research Scientist to join the team of Prof. Ashok Venkitaraman. This is an exciting opportunity to work closely with a world-leading cancer researcher to undertake pioneering research on the role of genome instability in human carcinogenesis (eg., see Venkitaraman Science (2014) PMID:24675954 and Venkitaraman DNA Repair (2019) PMID:31337537). This position will be jointly under Dr. Tan Yong Zi, who is an expert on single-particle cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) (see https://www.tyzlab.com/). His lab is a core member of the Centre for BioImaging Sciences' (CBIS), and have access to high-end cryo-EM microscopes, including a Titan Krios with K3 direct detector and energy filter. The aim of this joint position is to use cryo-EM to help solve the structures of many exciting cancer complexes to help with potential drug development.
Duties And Responsibilities
The position exists to provide
• Optimisation and performance of structural biological related experiments and projects, particularly in the field of cryo-electron microscopy
• Sample Vitrification:
o Proteins will be produced separately, hence experience in protein production is not required, although favoured
o Candidate will be responsible for optimisation of the vitrification of grids
• Data Collection:
o Candidate will oversee collecting screening and high resolution cryo-EM data from the T12 and Krios
• Data analysis:
o Candidate will oversee processing the data and producing cryo-EM maps from high resolution Krios data collections
o Candidate will help setup the processing pipeline for CSI
• Education:
o Oversee training personnel from both CSI and Tan lab on cryo-EM
Qualifications
o PhD in cryo-EM or structural biology related field
o Firm understanding of the principles of cryo-EM
o Experience in single-particle cryo-EM sample vitrification, data collection and data processing
o Good publication record
o Excellent written and spoken English
o Friendly and personable