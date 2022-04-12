Research Scientist - Prof. Ashok's Lab

Are you a biomedical researcher motivated to pursue an outstanding career in cancer research with a focus on organoid research? Cancer will affect more than 1 in 3 Singaporeans. At the Cancer Science Institute (CSI), our mission is to be at the global forefront of research to overcome this scourge. Our innovative international faculty, cutting-edge facilities, supportive working environment and competitive package together enable each of our staff to realize their maximum potential. We now seek a Research Scientist/ Fellow to join the team of Prof. Ashok Venkitaraman. This is an exciting opportunity to work closely with a world-leading cancer researcher to undertake pioneering research on the role of genome instability in human carcinogenesis (eg., see Venkitaraman Science (2014) PMID:24675954 and Venkitaraman DNA Repair (2019) PMID:31337537). The role will provide expertise in the establishment, genetic manipulation and maintenance of human and murine organoid cultures as well as design/ perform and analyse work within the project parameters.
Duties And Responsibilities
Research:
o develop hypotheses and conceptualise, design and execute experiments to address the hypothesis
o to establish, engineer (e.g. by CRISPR) and maintain 3D organoid cultures from a variety of tissue systems
o to carry out molecular and cell biology experiments (i.e. cloning, FACS, western blotting, RNA, sequencing, microscopy) and perform analysis and determinations
o to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner
o to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results
o to assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required
Qualifications
ESSENTIAL qualifications include: (1) a PhD with 1-3 years’ relevant post-doctoral experience, (2) strong track record of research achievement evidenced by high-quality publications in a relevant field, (3) high-level experience in hands-on use of a wide range of relevant research methods with a focus on organoid work, (4) skills in working independently and creatively to solve experimental problems and (5) effective communication and presentation skills, with experience in communicating scientific work including scientific papers, presentations and reports.
Preference will be given to candidates with: (1) Familiarity with the development of phenotypic assays for genetic or chemical screening, involving the use of flow cytometry, high-throughput high-content microscopy, and/or advanced fluorescence microscopy; (2) Previous experience with genetically engineered murine models, or (3) Knowledge of IRB, HBRA & IACUC regulations.