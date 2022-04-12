Research Scientist - Prof. Ashok's Lab

Duties And Responsibilities

Research:

o develop hypotheses and conceptualise, design and execute experiments to address the hypothesis

o to establish, engineer (e.g. by CRISPR) and maintain 3D organoid cultures from a variety of tissue systems

o to carry out molecular and cell biology experiments (i.e. cloning, FACS, western blotting, RNA, sequencing, microscopy) and perform analysis and determinations

o to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner

o to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results

o to assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required

Qualifications

ESSENTIAL qualifications include: (1) a PhD with 1-3 years’ relevant post-doctoral experience, (2) strong track record of research achievement evidenced by high-quality publications in a relevant field, (3) high-level experience in hands-on use of a wide range of relevant research methods with a focus on organoid work, (4) skills in working independently and creatively to solve experimental problems and (5) effective communication and presentation skills, with experience in communicating scientific work including scientific papers, presentations and reports.

Preference will be given to candidates with: (1) Familiarity with the development of phenotypic assays for genetic or chemical screening, involving the use of flow cytometry, high-throughput high-content microscopy, and/or advanced fluorescence microscopy; (2) Previous experience with genetically engineered murine models, or (3) Knowledge of IRB, HBRA & IACUC regulations.