Research Scientist - Prof. Yoshiaki Ito's Lab

A postdoctoral position is available immediately for a highly motivated Ph.D. or M.D graduate with a background in molecular or cellular biology, biochemistry or other related fields who is interested in deciphering regulatory RNA networks in the context of cancer. The successful candidate will help to design experiments, conduct experiments, analyse data, write papers, write grants, mentor students, and compete for fellowships.
Qualifications
- A Ph.D. in cancer biology or related area
- Experience with in vivo animal models, particularly mice and/or zebrafish
- Expertise in RNA biology (including but not limited to microRNAs) is preferred
- Strong background and working knowledge of basic molecular and cellular biology techniques such as cell culture, cloning, real-time PCR and western blotting
- Any experience with analyses of human clinical samples, RNA sequencing, RNA immunoprecipitation, mass spectrometry and/or CRISPR genome editing is highly desirable
- A proven track record in the form of publications in top international English language journals
- Ability to communicate in written and spoken English
Applications should include full curriculum vitae, publication list, and names and contact information of 3 referees. Please also include a summary of your research experience.