Scientific Manager

Duties And Responsibilities

• Manage a portfolio of projects; monitoring progress of the research, ensuring deliverables and milestones are met and timelines stay on track.

• Communicate project status updates to Lead PIs to ensure the successful execution of the projects.

• Organise and assist Lead PIs to conduct monthly/regular status meetings with each assigned project teams.

• Provide expertise to assist in guiding and supporting project teams in modifying work plans as needed, seeking appropriate input and approvals from Lead PIs and in accordance with grant terms and conditions

• Prepare and submit IRB, IACUC, risk assessments and grant virements as required for assigned projects

• Identify relevant intellectual property and risks based on reports from project teams and assist in technology transfer activities from project teams to other organisations

• Inform the outreach and communications teams of projects’ stakeholders/partners of publications, presentations, inventions, and other forms of intellectual property resulting from projects

• Prepare reports and associated documents Lead PIs, committees, and stakeholders, to communicate status of the projects or as and when required

• Organise visits of review panels or advisory boards when required under Lead PIs’ direction and according to grants’ terms and conditions

• Track grant budgets to ensure spending is in line with funding guidelines and approvals.

• Review and approve project invoices to ensure scope of work and deliverables are met. Interface with Finance Team to ensure administrative and financial oversight of the projects are aligned with the technical progress.

• Work closely with different internal teams to understand and support operational processes and solutions.

• Perform other job related duties as assigned

Qualifications

• Advanced degree (PhD) and 2 years related experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience

• Project management experience.

• Effective communication and presentation skills.

• Ability to collect, analyze and interpret data and information from various sources.

• Familiarity with project management resources and tools.

• General knowledge of local funding bodies and grant regulations

• Ability to resolve complex problems/issues and to make administrative/procedural decisions and judgments.

• Previous technology transfer experience preferred.

• Experience working in a biomedical or biopharmaceutical environment preferred.

• Good team player

• Excellent writing and reporting ability