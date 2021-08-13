Scientific Manager – Prof Chng Wee Joo’s Lab

Funding has been obtained to establish a national research program on manufacturing of Autologous cells for cellular therapy. The main objective of this Industry Alignment Fund - Prepositioning is to establish a program constituting different research groups that are performing research on the different component of the entire chain of manufacturing process from cell expansion, transfection, CAR-construct, release criteria, GMP manufacturing, clinical trials and regulatory science. A key objective is to create new solutions in the different aspects of the manufacturing process and to engage industry and academia for potential collaborations.
1. Duties and Responsibilities
1.1 Program management
- Work with individual Co-Is to align research goals and directions (consistently meet up to review their bandwidth in achieving committed milestones); understand their research pain points and what they need to plug them
- Coordinate regular research meetings with all IMPACT members (general meetings) for everyone to update on research progress and discuss on future directions.
- Strategic planning and realignment of research scope as necessary
- Identify areas of interest and spearhead the integration of research work within IMPACT and with other STAMP (ASTEM and CAMP) counterparts
- Meetings records keeping
- Tracking of research progress, and mapping of tech/capability (developed and in development)
- Organizing, hosting and/or disseminating cell therapy-related talks/webinars to IMPACTers
- Sharing latest cell therapy related news, published papers and industry talks for education purposes
1.2 Administration
- Liaises with and oversees the collation and reporting of annual reports, budgets, KPIs and scientific progress to the funding agency in a timely manner
- Addresses internal administrative matters involving budget, manpower hiring, variation requests, reporting, etc.
- Ensuring NDAs/MTAs/RCAs are in place
- Assisting with the administration of cross program RCAs + other non-industry collaboration contracts
- Program updates to BMRC / SAB
- Budget tracking and updating the leads on the latest development
1.3 Business Development
- Working closely with BD Manager to identify competitive research capabilities and to drive industry engagements
- Stay on top of each co-Is potential and existing industry partnerships while ensuring that the research scope and capabilities remain relevant to the current needs
- Contributing to the scientific input in developing BD slides for sharing with industry counterparts
1.4 Miscellaneous
- All other relevant matters (non-exhaustive)
2. Job Specification/Requirements
- PhD/PharmD/ Masters in immunology, biomedical science, molecular biology
- Ability to apply and leverage scientific and medical knowledge is essential
- Minimum 2 years of prior program management experience
- Experience in specialized therapy area is desirable
- Strong project management skills; organized and systematic in managing projects
- Highly collaborative, confident, and strong presence
- Strategic thinker, innovative, able to drive multiple-simultaneous initiatives, able to work under pressure
- Excellent presentation, interpersonal and communication skills