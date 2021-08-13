Scientific Manager – Prof Chng Wee Joo’s Lab

Funding has been obtained to establish a national research program on manufacturing of Autologous cells for cellular therapy. The main objective of this Industry Alignment Fund - Prepositioning is to establish a program constituting different research groups that are performing research on the different component of the entire chain of manufacturing process from cell expansion, transfection, CAR-construct, release criteria, GMP manufacturing, clinical trials and regulatory science. A key objective is to create new solutions in the different aspects of the manufacturing process and to engage industry and academia for potential collaborations.