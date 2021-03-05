Scientific Officer: Department of Haematology-Oncology, National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS), National University Hospital (NUH)

The challenges You will be managing research activities in the Department of Haematology-Oncology, National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS), National University Hospital (NUH). The department is highly involved with translational and clinical research including clinical trials, and has close links with the pharmaceutical industry, research institutes and grant funding bodies.
- Relevant degree in business, science, biomedical or related field
- Excellent reporting, finance and administration ability would be essential
- Good team player
- Good interpersonal communication skills
- Keen interest in research administration
- Self-motivated with excellent work attitude
- Enjoy paying attention to detail
Coordination and management of investigator-initiated trials
- To have the overview and be responsible for the ethics and regulatory submissions and approval statuses of the investigator-initiated clinical trials.
- To have the overview of the trial statuses/milestones and competence to relate the trial operation with the research grant key performance indicators (KPIs) and finances.
- Work closely with Principal Investigators (PIs) and pharmaceutical companies (if applicable) on preparation of submission dossier and ensuring completeness of dossier for submission by NCIS as well as other sub-sites locally or regionally as applicable.
- Liaison person between pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and the Research Office and study PI for clinical trial agreement (CTA) as well as study budget review and negotiation.
- Coordinating person between NCIS/NUH and its sub-sites in terms of the CTA, study budget, study start-ups, study payment disbursements, tracking of study status, protocol queries, operational/budget queries, etc.
- Serve as the main coordinating person for all the various stakeholders involved in investigator-initiated trials between NCIS PI, the study team and the external third party vendors such as CROs (for clinical trial monitoring, data management and pharmacovigilance), clinical trial courier/logistics company, translational lab partner, study drug depot vendor (for labelling, storage and distribution), etc.
- Serve as main contact person for international academic groups that have working relationship with NCIS.
Research grant management
- Work closely with finance team, PIs on grant application and management of research grant funding.
- Assist PI in grant variation, grant extension, tracking and management of expenses, procurement, monthly reconciliation, quarterly claim checking, and quarterly cash flow projection.
- Assist PI in the tracking of grant KPIs, as well as preparation and writing of the annual grant reports.
- Assist PI in preparation of new grant proposal submissions.