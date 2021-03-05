Scientific Officer: Department of Haematology-Oncology, National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS), National University Hospital (NUH)

Coordination and management of investigator-initiated trials

- To have the overview and be responsible for the ethics and regulatory submissions and approval statuses of the investigator-initiated clinical trials.

- To have the overview of the trial statuses/milestones and competence to relate the trial operation with the research grant key performance indicators (KPIs) and finances.

- Work closely with Principal Investigators (PIs) and pharmaceutical companies (if applicable) on preparation of submission dossier and ensuring completeness of dossier for submission by NCIS as well as other sub-sites locally or regionally as applicable.

- Liaison person between pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and the Research Office and study PI for clinical trial agreement (CTA) as well as study budget review and negotiation.

- Coordinating person between NCIS/NUH and its sub-sites in terms of the CTA, study budget, study start-ups, study payment disbursements, tracking of study status, protocol queries, operational/budget queries, etc.

- Serve as the main coordinating person for all the various stakeholders involved in investigator-initiated trials between NCIS PI, the study team and the external third party vendors such as CROs (for clinical trial monitoring, data management and pharmacovigilance), clinical trial courier/logistics company, translational lab partner, study drug depot vendor (for labelling, storage and distribution), etc.

- Serve as main contact person for international academic groups that have working relationship with NCIS.

Research grant management

- Work closely with finance team, PIs on grant application and management of research grant funding.

- Assist PI in grant variation, grant extension, tracking and management of expenses, procurement, monthly reconciliation, quarterly claim checking, and quarterly cash flow projection.

- Assist PI in the tracking of grant KPIs, as well as preparation and writing of the annual grant reports.

- Assist PI in preparation of new grant proposal submissions.