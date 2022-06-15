Scientific Officer (N2CR, NUS)

Duties And Responsibilities

For N2CR / Research themes:

• Assist to execute the programme’s projects within the theme and provide strategic input for the development of proposals for new work and project budgets where required

• Develop, manage and evaluate research themes of the Centre through direct collaboration with Principal Investigators, clinicians and research programme Theme Leads to strengthen the strategy for each of the projects and coordinate these toward building a cohesive programme

• Promote the development of external funding strategies for research, academic projects, and institutional priorities

• Provide resources and assistance to faculty, staff, and administrators in searching for external funding opportunities

• Assist with preparation and submission of requests for external funding, including grants, sub-awards, and contracts

• Assist with grant applications, manage the review process, and provide administrative support to Research Theme leads/ Principal Investigators/ Scientists for the IRB, IACUC, safety/risk, grant matters and other research regulatory requirements

• Assist in budget preparation for research grant applications, virements and tracking of grants for the research programmes and PIs

• Assist grant awardees with administration issues in conjunction with the NUS research offices, Office of Financial Services and Finance Team

• Serve as liaison with NUS &NUHS research offices, Office of Legal Affairs, and ILO (on issues of intellectual property, project and research collaboration agreements, MTAs, NDAs, etc.) and external funding agencies

• Ensure good and tidy document housekeeping and timely correspondence:

o Maintain letters of award, approvals, amendments, etc.

o Maintain computerized financial data and progress reports

• Assure that policies and procedures for compliance with research-related regulations are up-to-date and reviewed regularly

• Work with N2CR Executives from Outreach/ HR/ Finance/ Grant to manage the administrative HR/ Finance process, Grant issues, and events

• Work with Outreach Team, NUS and NUHS corporate communications teams and coordinate with scientists on press releases when needed

• Assist in scheduling appointments, writing meeting minutes and coordinating research/other meetings as well as following up decisions made, and other necessary actions as required

Other duties & responsibilities:

• Assist in major events at N2CR

• Any other duties as assigned by senior management



Qualifications

• Degree in Life Sciences, Medicine, or related field

• Preference will be given to candidates with MSc or PhD or experience in

o Science project management

o coordinating and tracking multiple projects and their progress towards grant requirements

o Scientific legal matters e.g., MTA, service agreements, RCA, patent filing etc.

• 3 to 4 years’ experience in a similar position or laboratory supervisory position

• Able to work independently, effectively and a good team player

• Proactive, meticulous, analytical, resourceful and organised

• Demonstrated ability to deliver results to the appropriate quality and timeline metrics.

• Excellent writing, reporting ability and multi-tasking skills

• Excellent communication and presentation skills

• Proficient in Microsoft Suite (including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and Teams), Adobe and Zoom applications