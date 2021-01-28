Scientific Officer

For N2CR / Research themes:

• Assist with grant applications, manage the review process, and provide administrative support to scientists for the IRB/ DSRB, IACUC, safety/ risk and other research regulatory requirements

• Promote the development of external funding strategies for research, academic projects, and institutional priorities.

• Provide resources and assistance to faculty, staff, and administrators in searching for external funding opportunities.

• Assist with preparation and submission of requests for external funding, including grants, sub-awards, and contracts

• Serve as liaison with NUS research offices, Office of Legal Affairs and ILO (on issues of intellectual property, project and research collaboration agreements, MTAs, NDAs, etc.) and external funding agencies.

• Assist grant awardees with administration issues in conjunction with the NUS research offices, Office of Financial Services and Finance Team.

• Provide assistance in budget preparation for grant applications.

• Assist to execute the programme’s projects within the theme and provide strategic input for the development of proposals for new work and project budgets where required

• Develop, manage and evaluate research themes of the Centre through direct collaboration with Principal Investigators, clinicians and Theme Leads to strengthen the strategy for each of the projects and coordinate these toward building a cohesive programme

• Coordinate the development and maintenance of effective research themes group communication systems

• Work with N2CR Executives from Outreach/ HR/ Finance/ Grant to manage the administrative HR/ Finance process, Grant issues, and events

• Ensure good and tidy document housekeeping and timely correspondence:

o Maintain letters of award, approvals, amendments, etc.

o Maintain computerized financial data and progress reports

• Ensure that policies and procedures for compliance with research-related regulations are up-to-date and reviewed regularly.

For Theme Programme/ Faculty Leads/ Principal Investigators:

• Provide primary support and assistance to Research Theme leads/ Principal Investigators on grant matters such as applications, reviews, ethics/safety & risk protocols, regular progress/ appraisal/other reports

• Assist in preparation of budgets for research grants, virements and tracking of grants

• Assist in recruitment process of new team members and assist them to settle in once employed

• Assist in updating biosketches of Principal Investigators for grant and other purposes, uploading data onto e-portfolio and/ or other HR-related documents

• Liaise with NUS & NUHS research offices, Office of Legal Affairs and ILO (on issues of intellectual property, project and research collaboration agreements, MTAs, NDAs, etc.) and external funding agencies

• Ensure good and tidy document housekeeping and timely correspondence.

o Maintain letters of award, approvals, amendments, etc.

o Maintain computerized grant/financial data and progress reports

Other Duties & Responsibilities

• Any other duties as assigned by senior management