Department: Digital Marketing

Location: Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom

With offices across the US, Europe, and Asia, Abcam is one of the leading life science companies today, achieving multi-year double digit growth with the aim of helping scientific researchers make breakthroughs faster. It's our goal to provide a world-standard in protein research tools, technical support and delivery. When you join Abcam, you'll join a global business with the passion and the vision to become the most influential company, and, best-loved brand in life sciences.

Job Title: Senior Content Editor/Writer

Location: Cambridge

About the role

As a Senior Scientific Editor/Writer at Abcam, you will be a key member of our Content Marketing team, providing audiences with persuasive and creative content to educate and tell stories that highlight expertise and innovation. You will be responsible for producing, commissioning and editing marketing materials, and ensuring that they resonate with the target audience, support a consistent narrative and adhere to content guidelines.

This role is suited to someone who is passionate about communicating scientific topics to life science academic researchers and industry professionals. You will have extensive experience in developing marketing materials across a range of platforms, editing work produced by others, and developing messaging and standards for content and copy development. You will be skilled at identifying and communicating the strengths and weaknesses of content: guiding and editing work produced by other writers, supporting their development, and providing feedback that inspires.

Role and responsibilities

Develop and commission valuable and persuasive scientific marketing materials for industry and academic life science audiences

Review and edit materials generated by writers internally and externally to ensure consistent language, narrative and messaging

Develop and maintain guidelines for content development such as tone and language

Coordinate inputs from the wider marketing team to craft marketing messaging, ensuring this is consistently and accurately weaved in through our content

Maintain awareness of industry advancements and trends and leverage this information to develop content themes and topics

Analyse and report on performance of content, using information to improve future work, develop trials to test content types, messaging and style with customers

About you

You are a talented writer and content manager with an excellent track record for planning and creating persuasive content for a technical audience. You should have exceptional written skills and the journalistic flair to seek multiple viewpoints to create coherent and persuasive stories. A keen eye for detail is absolutely essential and you will strive for accuracy and precision in all your work.

Proficiency in reviewing and editing others' work is essential to ensure tone, language and messaging are consistent across materials. You will have the ability and confidence to develop content and copy development guidelines and establish training and review programs to ensure they are consistently followed. You will have experience developing messaging and narratives to use across content and other marketing activities.

You should be someone who takes initiative and is results-oriented. You will need good analytical ability and experience in using tools such as Google Analytics to report on performance. A working knowledge of search engine optimization is also essential.

A life sciences or pharma background or proven scientific or technical literacy is required; a PhD in a life science subject would be desirable.

If this sounds like you and you’d like to be a part of a fast-paced, growing business with the vision to become the most influential company and best-loved brand in life sciences, please apply now!

Pay and Benefits

In addition to competitive salaries, we offer an attractive and flexible benefits package (including our award-winning share scheme, 18 weeks full paid maternity leave and 6 weeks full paid paternity leave), a culture focused on well-being and opportunities for growth and development, and a highly flexible working environment.

What’s more, as a WORK180 Endorsed Employer, we are recognized globally as an organization that’s diverse, inclusive and supports women in the workplace.

About Us

An idea conceived in a University of Cambridge laboratory in 1998, Abcam plc (www.abcamplc.com) began life as an innovative and entrepreneurial start-up, spearheaded by like-minded individuals who shared a common purpose of providing the scientific community with quality antibody reagents, as well as trustworthy and up-to-date information about their uses and limitations. Abcam has now grown to become a leading supplier of protein research tools to life scientists, whilst always maintaining the core collaborative values assumed at its inception.

Abcam now supports life science researchers in their quest to understand the cause of disease and ultimately offer improvements to diagnoses and treatments. To achieve this outcome, the company both develops and manufactures its own products in specialist facilities across the globe, and sources from over 400 partners, offering scientists the newest, most innovative and highest quality research tools available globally, regardless of source. With a customer base of research scientists who require high performance products with detailed technical specifications, 64% of global researchers use Abcam products.

We are incredibly proud to be recognised as the ‘3rd Best Place to Work in the UK in 2021’, as per Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award. Our culture is driven by our dedicated, agile and audacious community of professionals who are driven by a combined purpose and sense of belonging.

Inclusion & Diversity

Abcam is an Equal Opportunity Employer and makes all employment decisions without regard to age, national origin, race, ethnicity, religion, creed, gender, sexual orientation, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.