Senior Laboratory Executive at the Genomics and Data Analytics Core (GeDAC)

This position exists to manage and operate the next-generation sequencing core facility (i.e., Genomics Bench), to oversight, and provide day to day administrative support of the GeDAC on matters pertaining to organisational infrastructure, liaison between the GeDAC divisions/sections, business/budget, and reports/updates.
Duties & Responsibilities
a) Research:
- to carry out assigned experiments including culturing cell lines, nucleic acids extraction, PCR, and other related protocols
- Prepare sequencing libraries, perform quality assessment and sequencing runs
- to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner
- to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results, ensuring proper documentation of experiments and sequencing runs
- to analyse and plan further experiments under guidance including troubleshooting of experiments and sequencing runs
- to assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required
b) Laboratory:
- to ensure that lab consumables required for experiments are adequately stocked
- responsible for the cleanliness and maintenance of equipment through regular checks
- required to assemble reagents, chemicals and media that are needed for experiments
- to ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed
- assist to ensure the general cleanliness of the lab
c) Administrative duties:
Finance, Budget & Pricing Support
- Assemble annual pricing for services with projected income targets
- Draw up annual budget of the Facility for co-Heads approval
- Maintain detailed and accurate records for audits as needed to ensure accuracy and maintain compliance
- Plan and ensure the needs and requirements of the team including assistance in billings, procurement, and maintenace of consumables inventory
- Maintain a systematic and proper record of all purchases
- Liaising between the vendors and the administrative office to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery and prompt payment of supplies
HR
- Assist in recruitment of new staff from drafting job descriptions/recruitment requests to shortlisting and interview process
- Onboarding of new staff including ensuring assignment of space, equipment, etc as required
- Induction/orientation of new staff into the team and training where necessary, is provided.
- Assist in annual appraisal exercise where required
Outreach
- Assist co-Heads to plan outreach/training programmes, workshops for the facility, and regularly scheduled journal clubs,
- Effective marketing including facility webpages, roadshows, etc to encourage scientists to use the Facility
Communications & Service
- Assist co-Heads to communicate and liaise with the specialised and trained core facility teams to provide effective customer service and management of projects undertaken
- Partner with Principal Investigators where necessary to assist to establish project needs, measure progress and address issues that arise
Requirements
- Master’s or Ph.D. on molecular biology, genetics, or related fields
- At least 1 year of experience working in molecular biology laboratory
- Hands-on laboratory experience with cell culture, extraction of nucleic acids, PCR, and other related protocols
- Meticulous and organized
- Excellent problem solving and interpersonal skills
- Excellent written and spoken English
Preferences
- Experience with chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP), Assay for Transposase-Accessible Chromatin with high-throughput sequencing (ATAC-seq), library preparation
- Knowledge on Next-Generation Sequencing
- Experience with staff supervision