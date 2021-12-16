Senior Laboratory Executive at the Genomics and Data Analytics Core (GeDAC)

Duties & Responsibilities

a) Research:

- to carry out assigned experiments including culturing cell lines, nucleic acids extraction, PCR, and other related protocols

- Prepare sequencing libraries, perform quality assessment and sequencing runs

- to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner

- to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results, ensuring proper documentation of experiments and sequencing runs

- to analyse and plan further experiments under guidance including troubleshooting of experiments and sequencing runs

- to assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required

b) Laboratory:

- to ensure that lab consumables required for experiments are adequately stocked

- responsible for the cleanliness and maintenance of equipment through regular checks

- required to assemble reagents, chemicals and media that are needed for experiments

- to ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed

- assist to ensure the general cleanliness of the lab

c) Administrative duties:

Finance, Budget & Pricing Support

- Assemble annual pricing for services with projected income targets

- Draw up annual budget of the Facility for co-Heads approval

- Maintain detailed and accurate records for audits as needed to ensure accuracy and maintain compliance

- Plan and ensure the needs and requirements of the team including assistance in billings, procurement, and maintenace of consumables inventory

- Maintain a systematic and proper record of all purchases

- Liaising between the vendors and the administrative office to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery and prompt payment of supplies

HR

- Assist in recruitment of new staff from drafting job descriptions/recruitment requests to shortlisting and interview process

- Onboarding of new staff including ensuring assignment of space, equipment, etc as required

- Induction/orientation of new staff into the team and training where necessary, is provided.

- Assist in annual appraisal exercise where required

Outreach

- Assist co-Heads to plan outreach/training programmes, workshops for the facility, and regularly scheduled journal clubs,

- Effective marketing including facility webpages, roadshows, etc to encourage scientists to use the Facility

Communications & Service

- Assist co-Heads to communicate and liaise with the specialised and trained core facility teams to provide effective customer service and management of projects undertaken

- Partner with Principal Investigators where necessary to assist to establish project needs, measure progress and address issues that arise

Requirements

Master’s or Ph.D. on molecular biology, genetics, or related fields

At least 1 year of experience working in molecular biology laboratory

Hands-on laboratory experience with cell culture, extraction of nucleic acids, PCR, and other related protocols

Meticulous and organized

Excellent problem solving and interpersonal skills

Excellent written and spoken English

Preferences