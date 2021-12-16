Senior Laboratory Executive at the Genomics and Data Analytics Core (GeDAC)

This position exists to manage and operate the next-generation sequencing core facility (i.e., Genomics Bench), to oversight, and provide day to day administrative support of the GeDAC on matters pertaining to organisational infrastructure, liaison between the GeDAC divisions/sections, business/budget, and reports/updates.

Duties & Responsibilities

a) Research:

- to carry out assigned experiments including culturing cell lines, nucleic acids extraction, PCR, and other related protocols

- Prepare sequencing libraries, perform quality assessment and sequencing runs

- to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner

- to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results, ensuring proper documentation of experiments and sequencing runs

- to analyse and plan further experiments under guidance including troubleshooting of experiments and sequencing runs

- to assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required

b) Laboratory:

- to ensure that lab consumables required for experiments are adequately stocked

- responsible for the cleanliness and maintenance of equipment through regular checks

- required to assemble reagents, chemicals and media that are needed for experiments

- to ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed

- assist to ensure the general cleanliness of the lab

c) Administrative duties:

Finance, Budget & Pricing Support

-  Assemble annual pricing for services with projected income targets

-  Draw up annual budget of the Facility for co-Heads approval

-  Maintain detailed and accurate records for audits as needed to ensure accuracy and maintain compliance

-  Plan and ensure the needs and requirements of the team including assistance in billings, procurement, and maintenace of consumables inventory

-  Maintain a systematic and proper record of all purchases

-  Liaising between the vendors and the administrative office to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery and prompt payment of supplies

HR

-  Assist in recruitment of new staff from drafting job descriptions/recruitment requests to shortlisting and interview process

-  Onboarding of new staff including ensuring assignment of space, equipment, etc as required 

-  Induction/orientation of new staff into the team and training where necessary, is provided.

-  Assist in annual appraisal exercise where required

Outreach

-  Assist co-Heads to plan outreach/training programmes, workshops for the facility, and regularly scheduled journal clubs,

- Effective marketing including facility webpages, roadshows, etc to encourage scientists to use the Facility

Communications & Service

-  Assist co-Heads to communicate and liaise with the specialised and trained core facility teams to provide effective customer service and management of projects undertaken

-  Partner with Principal Investigators where necessary to assist to establish project needs, measure progress and address issues that arise

 

Requirements 

  • Master’s or Ph.D. on molecular biology, genetics, or related fields
  • At least 1 year of experience working in molecular biology laboratory
  • Hands-on laboratory experience with cell culture, extraction of nucleic acids, PCR, and other related protocols
  • Meticulous and organized
  • Excellent problem solving and interpersonal skills
  • Excellent written and spoken English

Preferences

  • Experience with chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP), Assay for Transposase-Accessible Chromatin with high-throughput sequencing (ATAC-seq), library preparation
  • Knowledge on Next-Generation Sequencing
  • Experience with staff supervision

 

How to apply: 

Please apply here.

Singapore
Disciplines: 
Biology
Medicine & Healthcare
Hours: 
Full time
Posted:
16 Dec 2021