Senior Laboratory Executive (Safety Coordinator)

The position exists to provide safety oversight, management and support to the Principal Investigators, Core Facilities & Central Lab Operations at CSI.
Requirements:
- University degree in the relevant field
- Ability to speak and write well in English
- 2 to 3 years work experience in a molecular biology lab
- Knowledge of:
- Basic principles and practices in the fields of biology, physiology and/or chemistry.
- Quality assurance procedures applicable to a laboratory.
- Laboratory scientific resource material; laboratory equipment and its care.
- Methods of scientific research and relevant scientific theories.
- Government guidelines and regulations pertinent to laboratory safety and security.
- Appropriate computer operations, software and peripherals.
- General rules for safe exposure and handling of chemical and biological hazards
- IRB, OSHE & IACUC regulations
- Ability to:
- Work cooperatively and effectively with others
- Communicate well and empathize
Responsibilities:
- Secretariat for CSI Safety Committee
- First point of contact for the Institute's staff and students on all Safety & Health (S&H) matters, to provide guidance, advice and technical assistance to all related parties to ensure compliance with statutory and other requirements
- Communicate safety updates to all related parties
- Main liaison with OSHE on all S&H matters pertaining to the Institute including following up on all safety related issues arising
- Implement, monitor, plan, coordinate and implement safety management system on site to adopt S&H best practices in the Institute
Training
- Conduct safety training, safety promotion and safety drills
Review & Documentation
- Monitor and keep track of new staff training records and Hep B vaccination records for staff/student
- Review and update institute documents periodically (e.g. risk assessment, SOP, policy, etc)
- Advise and assist with all license application/renewal/termination
- Conduct accident/incident reporting and investigation, generate report with corrective actions after root cause analysis
- Conduct lab inspection regularly to Identity and assess any unsafe condition in the worksite/work practice and to recommend practicable measures to remedy the work condition/practice.
- Maintain and document all safety related files
Safety Audits, Inspections & Duties
- Conduct various document inspection on labs to ensure compliance with NUS requirement and legal requirement
- Arrange audit schedule and conduct internal audit for labs, to prepare institute and labs for external inspection
Accident/Incident Inquiry & Report
- Assist Safety Committee and FSHO to conduct investigation and inquiries into accidents/incidents at CSI labs and by CSI staff
Any Other Duties
- Ad-hoc job duties as assigned by management
How to apply:
Applications should include full curriculum vitae and the names, addresses and contact numbers of 3 professional references.
Please send applications to:
Cancer Science Institute of Singapore
National University of Singapore Centre for Translational Medicine,
14 Medical Drive, #12-01,
Singapore 117599
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.csi.nus.edu.sg