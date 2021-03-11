Senior Laboratory Executive (Safety Coordinator)

The position exists to provide safety oversight, management and support to the Principal Investigators, Core Facilities & Central Lab Operations at CSI.

Requirements: 
  • University degree in the relevant field
  • Ability to speak and write well in English
  • 2 to 3 years work experience in a molecular biology lab
  • Knowledge of:
    • Basic principles and practices in the fields of biology, physiology and/or chemistry.
    • Quality assurance procedures applicable to a laboratory.
    • Laboratory scientific resource material; laboratory equipment and its care.
    • Methods of scientific research and relevant scientific theories.
    • Government guidelines and regulations pertinent to laboratory safety and security.
    • Appropriate computer operations, software and peripherals.
    • General rules for safe exposure and handling of chemical and biological hazards
    • IRB, OSHE & IACUC regulations
  • Ability to:
    • Work cooperatively and effectively with others
    • Communicate well and empathize

 

Responsibilities: 
  • Secretariat for CSI Safety Committee
  • First point of contact for the Institute's staff and students on all Safety & Health (S&H) matters, to provide guidance, advice and technical assistance to all related parties to ensure compliance with statutory and other requirements
  • Communicate safety updates to all related parties
  • Main liaison with OSHE on all S&H matters pertaining to the Institute including following up on all safety related issues arising
  • Implement, monitor, plan, coordinate and implement safety management system on site to adopt S&H best practices in the Institute

Training

  • Conduct safety training, safety promotion and safety drills 

Review & Documentation

  • Monitor and keep track of new staff training records and Hep B vaccination records for staff/student
  • Review and update institute documents periodically (e.g. risk assessment, SOP, policy, etc)
  • Advise and assist with all license application/renewal/termination 
  • Conduct accident/incident reporting and investigation, generate report with corrective actions after root cause analysis
  • Conduct lab inspection regularly to Identity and assess any unsafe condition in the worksite/work practice and to recommend practicable measures to remedy the work condition/practice.
  • Maintain and document all safety related files

Safety Audits, Inspections & Duties

  • Conduct various document inspection on labs to ensure compliance with NUS requirement and legal requirement
  • Arrange audit schedule and conduct internal audit for labs, to prepare institute and labs for external inspection

Accident/Incident Inquiry & Report

  • Assist Safety Committee and FSHO to conduct investigation and inquiries into accidents/incidents at CSI labs and by CSI staff

Any Other Duties

  • Ad-hoc job duties as assigned by management
How to apply: 

Applications should include full curriculum vitae and the names, addresses and contact numbers of 3 professional references.

Please send applications to:

Cancer Science Institute of Singapore
National University of Singapore Centre for Translational Medicine,
14 Medical Drive, #12-01,
Singapore 117599
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.csi.nus.edu.sg

Singapore
Discipline: 
Medicine & Healthcare
Type of position: 
Contract
Hours: 
Full time
Further info website: 
https://www.csi.nus.edu.sg/web/careers/executive-and-professionals/